Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD), of Franklin Lakes, N.J., provided an update on a previously reported voluntary recall of the BD Alaris system. Three of the situations described in this recall have been designated as class I by the U.S. FDA, which means that there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death. Meanwhile, one of the situations was designated as a class II recall.

The U.S. FDA issued a final rule to remove the specified test for the presence of Mycoplasma for live virus vaccines and inactivated virus vaccines produced from in vitro living cell cultures. It is being finalized because the existing test for Mycoplasma is overly restrictive in that it identifies only one test method in detail even though others also may be appropriate. Indeed, newer technologies can result in higher sensitivity and specificity of Mycoplasma detection and could reduce the time required to complete testing. Removal of this regulation does not remove Mycoplasma testing requirements specified in individual BLAs. The agency noted that the final rule will not impose any additional regulatory burdens and is not anticipated to result in any compliance costs.

The agency also provided an update on adverse events related to breast implants, including breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL) and systemic signs and symptoms referred to by patients as breast implant illness (BII). In addition, the agency is qualifying the BREAST-Q Reconstruction Module as a medical device development tool (MDDT) to aid in the assessment of certain medical devices, such as breast implants. An MDDT is scientifically validated and can be qualified for use in device evaluation and to support regulatory decision-making. Of note, the agency’s analysis of global medical device reports for BIA-ALCL covers reports received through Jan. 5. It updates the FDA’s last public report with new information from July 7, 2019 to that date. It updated the table on the agency’s BIA-ALCL webpage to include a total of 733 unique cases and 36 patient deaths globally, reflecting an increase of 160 new cases and three deaths since the last update. The agency added that 620 cases were reported for Allergan implants, and 47 cases involved implants with an unknown manufacturer. Also, a new table on FDA’s website summarizes unique BII medical device reports from the U.S. and worldwide that the agency has received from Jan. 1, 2008 to Oct. 31, 2019. The data show that the FDA received 2,497 medical device reports containing symptoms consistent with BII from November 2018 to October 2019. The FDA’s data from January 2008 to October 2018 showed 1,080 reports that contained such symptoms. Finally, the agency released a video on seven things patients should know about breast implants, including risks, complications and information about BIA-ALCL and systemic symptoms.