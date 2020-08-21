Redwood City, Calif.-based Avinger Inc., which has developed an intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of patients with peripheral artery disease, reported the pricing of an underwritten public offering with gross proceeds expected to be about $5.2 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the company. The offering equates to 11,063,830 shares of the company's common stock at a price of $0.47 per share. It intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include R&D related to the company's Lumivascular platform products, preclinical and clinical trials and studies, regulatory submissions, expansion of sales and marketing organizations and efforts, intellectual property protection and enforcement and capital expenditures. The company has not determined the amount of net proceeds to be used specifically for any particular purpose or the timing of these expenditures.

CHF Solutions Inc., of Eden Prairie, Minn., reported the closing of an underwritten public offering of units for gross proceeds of about $14.37 million, which includes the full exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment option to purchase additional shares and warrants, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by the company. The offering is comprised of units, priced at a public offering price of $0.45 per unit, with each consisting of one share of common stock and a warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $0.45 per share that expires on the fifth anniversary of the date of issuance. A total of 31,940,324 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to 31,940,324 shares of common stock were issued in the offering, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a Neve Ilan, Israel-based medical imaging technology company, revealed the pricing of its IPO of 9,178,744 ordinary shares at a price to the public of $18 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Nanox, are expected to be $165.2 million. In addition, Nanox has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,376,812 ordinary shares at the IPO price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol NNOX Aug. 21. The offering is expected to close Aug. 25, subject to customary closing conditions.

Oncology Venture A/S, of Hørsholm, Denmark, said it has called upon Global Corporate Finance (GCF) to invest in a directed share issue in accordance with the company’s share subscription agreement with GCF. A total of 5,980,020 shares at a price per share of SEK1.34 (US$0.15) is issued to GCF. The share price is fixed at SEK1.34 per share of nominal DKK0.05 (US$.01) share and has been calculated as 95% of the daily volume weighted average price of the company’s shares for the five consecutive trading days following Aug. 11 , the date of the draw down notice from Oncology Venture.

Santa Monica, Calif.-based Ontrak Inc., an artificial intelligence-powered and telehealth-enabled, virtualized outpatient health care treatment company, said that it has priced its previously reported underwritten public offering of 1.7 million shares of its 9.50% series A cumulative perpetual preferred stock at $25 per share, for gross proceeds of $42.5 million. The net proceeds are anticipated to be about $39.3 million prior to any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The company intends to use the net proceeds to fund a segregated dividend account for the payments of the first eight quarterly dividend payments on the series A preferred stock and to use the remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, M&A and investments in technology.