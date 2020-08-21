American Medical Technologies Inc., of Irvine, Calif., a provider of wound care programs for long-term care facilities, has been acquired by One Equity Partners and The Silverfern Group. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

San Francisco-based Fitbit Inc. reported early findings from its COVID-19 study showing the wearable device can identify signs of the disease at its earliest stages. The study, which includes more than 100,000 Fitbit users across the U.S. and Canada, found Fitbit could detect nearly 50% of COVID-19 cases one day before subjects reported onset of symptoms, with 70% specificity. The early results underscored that resting breathing rate, resting heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV) are all useful barometers for the onset of illness. For example, HRV was at its lowest point the day after symptoms appeared, while heart rate tended to normalize at five to seven days post-onset. Breathing rate peaked around day two of symptoms, but remains slightly elevated for up to three weeks. The company said it will next work with partners Scripps Research Translational Institute and Stanford Healthcare Innovation Lab to further validate the technology and explore regulatory paths globally to bring this to consumers.

Salt Lake City-based Myriad Genetics Inc. said the American Society of Clinical Oncology has exclusively included its Mychoice CDx test in its new recommendations on the use of PARP (poly(ADP)-ribose polymerase) inhibitors for the treatment and management of certain patients with advanced ovarian cancer. The new recommendations, based on clinical trial results, were published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

Seattle-based Nanodropper Inc., the developer of a first-of-its-kind eyedrop bottle adaptor that reduces eyedrop size, thereby reducing waste, has received a Phase II Small Business and Innovation Research contract from the U.S. Air Force. The phase II contract builds on Nanodropper’s phase I SBIR contract, which totaled more than $49,000, to help the Air Force advance technology innovations for service members. The amount of the phase II award was not disclosed.

Boston-based Pear Therapeutics Inc. and Serve You Rx, of Milwaukee, reported that Reset and Reset-O, the first two prescription digital therapeutics to receive U.S. FDA authorization to treat disease, have been added to Serve You Rx’s standard formularies and are being administered as standard pharmacy benefits for board members. The digital drugs are used to treat substance use and opioid use disorders.

Todos Medical Ltd., of Rehovot, Israel, has entered a sales agreement with a New York-based laboratory to supply it with the necessary testing equipment and supplies to perform up to 3,000 tests per day related to COVID-19. Todos will be supplying automated extraction machines, liquid handlers and polymerase chain reaction machines in sufficient quantity to create a workflow of 3,000 qPCR tests per day. The initial contract is for approximately $1 million per month for six months.