Adagio Therapeutics Inc., of Waltham, Mass., appointed Howard Mayer to its board.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Boston, appointed Arantxa Horga executive vice president of clinical sciences and Mihaela MacNair vice president of regulatory.

Erasca Inc., of San Diego, appointed Michael Varney to its scientific advisory board. He will also serve as chair of R&D.

Humanigen Inc., of Burlingame, Calif., appointed Edward P. Jordan chief commercial officer.

Immunovant Inc., of New York, appointed Michael Elliott chief scientific officer.

Leap Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., appointed Jason S. Baum vice president, head of translational medicine and Christine M. Granfield vice president, head of regulatory affairs and quality.

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Emeryville, Calif., appointed President and CEO Justin Hall to its board.

Qu Biologics Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia, appointed Karn Manhas to its board.