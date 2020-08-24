Connect Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., of Taicang, China, completed a $115 million series C financing round led by new investor RA Capital Management with new investors Lilly Asia Ventures, Boxer Capital and HBM Healthcare Investments also participating. The proceeds will be used to support the ongoing phase II trial for CBP-201, a monoclonal antibody against IL-4Rα, in adult patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis and the phase II trials of CBP-307 in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis; expand the CBP-201 clinical development program into additional indications; and manufacture clinical material to support future phase III trials of CBP-201 and CBP-307.

Eyenovia Inc., of New York, said it closed its underwritten public offering of 3.33 million shares priced at $3.60 each and the underwriters fully exercised their option to purchase an additional 500,000 shares at the public offering price. The net proceeds were approximately $12.6 million that will support the continued clinical development of its product candidates, initial commercialization activities for Microstat, a fixed-combination formulation of phenylephrine-tropicamide for mydriasis, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Inhibrx Inc., of San Diego, said it closed its IPO of 8.05 million shares, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 1.05 million additional shares, at $17 each. The gross proceeds were approximately $136.9 million. The company's shares are now trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol INBX.

Kronos Bio Inc., of San Mateo, Calif., said it completed a private financing of approximately $155 million of convertible notes. The financing was led by Perceptive Advisors and included funds and accounts managed by BlackRock Inc., funds affiliated with Casdin Partners, Commodore Capital, Ecor1 Capital, Fidelity Management and Research Co., Surveyor Capital (a Citadel company), funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates Inc., Woodline Partners, and a large diversified asset manager as well as existing investors including GV (formerly Google Ventures), Invus, Nextech Invest, Omega Funds, Polaris Partners and Vida Ventures LLC. The capital will help advance its lead spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, recently acquired from Foster City, Calif.-based Gilead Sciences Inc., including potentially into a registrational trial next year. It will also help support a second lead pipeline candidate, KB-0742, a differentiated CDK9 inhibitor, into a phase I/II trial for treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors.

Opthea Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia, said it confidentially submitted a draft registration statement with the SEC relating to a potential IPO of American depositary shares. The offering, if completed, is intended to support the company’s product development activities, including its phase III trials of OPT-302 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration.

Prelude Therapeutics Inc., of Wilmington, Del., said it completed a $50 million series C financing round led by the company’s two existing institutional investors, including Orbimed Advisors LLC, and a new investor, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC. The proceeds will be used to support the growth and advancement of its product pipeline, including lead product candidates, PRMT5 inhibitors PRT-543 and PRT-811, and PRT-1419, a potent and selective inhibitor of the anti-apoptotic protein, MCL1. The company is evaluating PRT-543 in a phase I trial with an initial focus in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies, and PRT-811 in a phase I trial in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme. Prelude is also initiating clinical trial activities for PRT-1419 in selected hematological malignancies.

Rnaimmune Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md., a spin-off from Sirnaomics Inc., said it completed a $2.35 million seed round financing from multiple venture capitalists including Terra Magnum Capital Partners. The proceeds will be used to advance its COVID-19 vaccine (RV-1730) program and neoantigen-based cancer vaccine programs. The company deploys its in-house artificial intelligence Algorithm for Epitope Prediction and Validation for mRNA vaccine and drug design and licenses the exclusive global right to polypeptide-lipid nanoparticle delivery technology from Sirnaomics.