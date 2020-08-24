The U.S. Administrative Procedures Act (APA) has proven controversial for device makers in that the associated requirements for rulemaking have been the subject of regulatory end-runs, by some accounts. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said in an Aug. 11 statement, however, that it is time to update the APA because the it has ossified in the 74 years since passage, while an attached report estimated that government regulation adds as much as $2 trillion in compliance costs to the economy every year.

Device makers have grumbled from time to time that the FDA’s use of guidance strays across a boundary that would be better filled by rulemaking, an issue that arose in a 2015 meeting of the Food & Drug Law Institute. The flexibility of guidance is one characteristic that is absent from rulemaking, but critics say there are times when FDA staff treat draft guidances as guidance-in-effect, making the squishiness of guidance a hazard unto itself.

The report attached to the DOJ statement is in part based on a December 2019 summit, and makes note of a similar set of questions about administrative procedures that were raised in a 1938 report. Among the concerns recited in this latest report are that the APA in its present form fails to promote efficiency, but also does not keep federal government agencies accountable or transparent. More than one study has pegged the total cost of compliance with U.S. federal regulations at $1.75 trillion or more per year, with some estimates ranging toward $2 trillion. These sums, the report noted, are “roughly equivalent” to the taxes collected annually by the federal government from individuals and corporations combined.

Another indicator of the burgeoning regulatory state is that the 114th Congress passed 329 laws that ran to roughly 3,000 pages while more than 7,000 final rules occupied 80,000 pages in the Federal Register over that same 24-month span. The Trump administration is credited with reducing regulatory barriers via more than one executive order, but the report adds that federal government agencies added only 61 new significant rules per year between 2017 and 2018, less than a quarter of the average rate seen in the previous 16 years.

Rosen says informal rulemaking once an afterthought

In his keynote speech at the December 2019 conference, deputy attorney general Jeffrey Rosen said informal rulemaking was an afterthought in the run-up to passage of the APA in 1946, but that informal rulemaking “has been the fuel of the administrative state’s explosive growth” over the past five to six decades. Much of the associated policymaking would seem to be the province of Congress, Rosen said, but Congress has by design or by inaction delegated much of that task to federal agencies.

While centralized review of rulemaking by the Office of Management and Budget has imposed some accountability on the rulemaking process, the Brand memo is also credited with blunting the impact of the use of guidance in lieu of rulemaking. This is thanks to the adoption of a policy that non-compliance with guidances will not be used to infer violation of civil or criminal law. Rosen added that prior presidential administrations “issued guidance not merely to provide non-binding advice, but to expand the law and change the public’s behavior.” Small businesses especially may have found themselves “confronted with an unknown and unknowable regulatory regime,” he said.

Even draft guidances compelling to regulated industry

Peggy Little, senior litigation counsel for the New Civil Liberties Alliance, told BioWorld that the notice-and-comment rulemaking process has indeed become obsolete, and thus agencies are at times inclined toward back-door rulemaking. “Agencies have been getting away with rulemaking by guidance – and by enforcement – for decades,” Little said, adding that regulated industries may believe they are compelled to hew even to guidances that have been frozen in draft form for years.

Little said companies may have misgivings about their odds of successfully pushing back, even if the charges seem to lack merit. Agencies often make use of administrative law judges (ALJs) to adjudicate these actions, and those judges “are employed by your prosecutor … and so people settle those cases, sometimes paying large amounts of money” to get out from under the shadow of the enforcement action, she said.

A series of such cases becomes a pattern of settlement that functions as case law when it comes time for agency enforcement activity. This is the consequence of a combination of agencies’ use of back-door rulemaking and an enforcement and adjudication paradigm that is biased against the regulated party because of agency use of in-house ALJs, Little said. Some commentators have expressed concern that requiring cases to be tried in federal courts would lead to a floodgate of litigation. “That concern is overblown — only a small increase in federal judges would be required. That is a small price to pay for a return to the separated powers of government and trial before an unbiased judge and jury required in our original design of government,” she said.

Little noted that the federal courts are becoming reticent to defer to federal agencies under the Chevron doctrine, adding that several states have passed laws or have court decisions that put an end to reflexive deference in their jurisdictions. The Supreme Court of Wisconsin ruled in a case decided in 2018 that it would cease its practice of routine deference to “administrative agencies’ conclusions of law,” and Little said the federal courts are necessarily drawn into this debate when the statute lacks clarity and Congress declines to address the deficiencies of the statute.

“The state courts are setting the pace, and the federal courts lag behind partially because there’s so much federal regulation,” Little explained.

While the statute governing rulemaking is broadly applicable across the federal government, there are independent agencies to which recent executive orders do not necessarily apply, such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Little said many ALJs handling SEC cases also lack the requisite impartiality and expertise to handle the related questions of regulation and the underlying statute, and thus the rate at which a defendant is on the losing side in an ALJ-adjudicated matter runs close to 90%. That rate is closer to 69% in the Article III courts, Little said, adding that claims that SEC’s ALJs possess the requisite subject matter expertise is short on credibility.