Adaptive Phage Therapeutics (APT), of Gaithersburg, Md., said the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) awarded APT $9.8 million for research development of multiple high-priority, bacteriophage-based display vaccine candidates against the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). The effort will advance and evaluate vaccine candidates in phase I clinical trials, which the company said will start in 2020. Recent data suggests that immunity to SARS-CoV-2 may be transient and require frequent booster vaccinations to maintain protective levels of immunity. APT is exploring the potential for an oral delivery system in the form of a lozenge for the vaccine and any necessary booster doses.

Arcturus Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego, said it executed the definitive supply agreement provided for in the previously announced binding term sheet agreement with the Israeli Ministry of Health, to supply COVID-19 STARR mRNA vaccine candidate (ARCT-021). Delivery to Israel of doses of Arcturus’ COVID-19 vaccine candidate is contingent upon achievement of near-term clinical and regulatory milestones.

Asia Green Biotechnology Corp. (AGB), of Calgary, Alberta, said it entered an agreement with Pathway Rx Inc., in which AGB is granted an exclusive license to clinically develop and commercialize the Cannabis sativa varieties to which Pathway Rx owns the rights for prevention and for treatment of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. The agreement grants a license to AGB to deploy the technology for the purpose of completing further research, development, testing and additional validation and establishment of practical applications with a view to commercialization of the technology in the greater region of Asia.

Avacta Group plc, of Wetherby, U.K., disclosed the expansion of its existing multitarget collaboration and development agreement with LG Chem Life Sciences, the life sciences division of LG Group, of Seoul, South Korea, to include new programs incorporating Avacta’s Affimer XT serum half-life extension system. In December 2018, Avacta and LG entered a multitarget therapeutics development agreement to develop Affimer therapeutics in several disease areas, potentially worth more than $300 million to Avacta. Specifically, the companies have agreed to broaden the partnership to include Avacta’s Affimer XT technology, which can be used to control the time a drug spends in the circulation. Included are an undisclosed additional up-front payment, plus potential near-term preclinical milestone payments and longer-term clinical development milestone rewards totaling $98.5 million for two therapeutics to be developed using Affimer XT. LG has the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize worldwide Avacta’s Affimer PD-L1 inhibitor with Affimer XT serum half-life extension.

Bio-Thera Solutions Ltd., of Guangzhou, China, and Beigene Ltd., of Beijing, said they executed a license, distribution and supply agreement for China, including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, for BAT-1706, Bio-Thera’s biosimilar candidate to Avastin (bevacizumab, Roche Holding AG). Bio-Thera, which retained rights outside the partnered territory, is set to receive an up-front payment and is eligible for regulatory and commercial milestone payments of up to $165 million, along with tiered double-digit sales royalties. The agreement is subject to approval by Bio-Thera shareholders at a meeting planned for September 2020. The NMPA recently accepted the BLA for the VEGF ligand inhibitor, whose reference drug is approved in China to treat advanced, metastatic and relapsed non-small-cell lung cancer and metastatic colorectal cancer.

Calcimedica Inc., of La Jolla, Calif., disclosed the publication in Critical Care of results from a randomized, controlled, open-label clinical study showing substantially improved outcomes in patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia treated with Auxora. The company is initiating a blinded, placebo-controlled clinical trial enrolling up to 400 patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia to assess Auxora plus standard of care compared to placebo plus standard of care. The drug is a small-molecule inhibitor of Orai1-containing CRAC channels.

Ceapro Inc., of Edmonton, Alberta, provided an update on its ongoing collaboration with McMaster University to develop an inhalable therapeutic for COVID-19. The project, titled “PGX-processed yeast beta-glucans [PGX-YBG] as an inhalable immunomodulating therapeutic for COVID-19 patients,” is jointly funded by McMasters’ Mitacs and Ceapro. The first milestone in the effort was to optimize the size and morphology of the best PGX-YBG for immunomodulation while the second was to examine tolerability and safety of inhaled PGX-YBG in naïve animal models. The first milestone of the project was fully achieved, and the second milestone is near completion, Ceapro said.

Covistat, a subsidiary of Ensysce Biosciences Inc., of Palo Alto, Calif., said a preclinical study of the generic drug nafamostat in human cells showed its ability to help block SARS-CoV-2 infection. In the study, conducted by independent research laboratory Epithelix Sarl, nafamostat's protease activity blocked SARS-CoV-2 from infecting cells in a lung cell model generated from 14 pooled donors, confirming safety across a range of concentrations with no toxicity, loss of cellular integrity or inflammatory reactions. The preclinical findings also showed nafamostat increased cilia beating, helping to sweep lungs clean of mucus and foreign objects. Covistat is repurposing the serine protease inhibitor into oral and inhaled COVID-19 therapies.

Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis, and Innovent Biologics Inc., of Suzhou, China, said they expanded their strategic alliance for Tyvyt (sintilimab injection), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody immuno-oncology drug they co-developed to treat relapsed or refractory classic Hodgkin's lymphoma and currently co-commercialize in China. Under the expanded agreement, Lilly will obtain an exclusive license for Tyvyt outside China and plans to pursue registration in the U.S. and other markets. In return, Innovent is set to receive $200 million up front and be eligible for up to $825 million in development and commercial milestones as well as tiered double-digit royalties. Both companies retained the right to study Tyvyt in combination with other compounds in their respective development programs. The companies are studying the drug to treat non-squamous non-small-cell lung and several other types of cancer. Lilly said the transaction will be reflected in its reported results and GAAP financial guidance, with no change to its 2020 non-GAAP earnings per share guidance.

Elicio Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., said preclinical studies of ELI-005, a protein subunit vaccine for COVID-19, showed an ability to elicit high magnitude T-cell response to the coronavirus alongside strong neutralizing antibody induction. Mice dosed with the study drug showed an increase of up to 25-fold in numbers of T cells detected in peripheral blood (>40% of CD8) and sites that provide immune defense against COVID-19, including lung tissue (>70% CD8) and respiratory fluid, compared to benchmark vaccines. In addition, ELI-005 induced 265-fold higher neutralizing antibody responses to coronavirus proteins than those present in convalescent COVID-19 patients. When aged mice were compared to younger animals, antibody and T-cell responses were maintained.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Watertown, Mass., and Ocumension Therapeutics Ltd., of Shanghai, said they expanded their exclusive license agreements covering development and commercialization of Yutiq (fluocinolone acetonide) and Dexycu (dexamethasone intraocular injection). Ocumension made a one-time $9.5 million payment to Eyepoint for rights to commercialize both products under their own brand names in South Korea and other Southeast Asia jurisdictions and as full and final prepayment of remaining development, regulatory and commercial sales milestone payments under the original agreements.

Generex Biotechnology Corp., of Miramar, Fla., said it signed a memorandum of understanding with Malaysia’s Bintai Kinden Corp. to develop and commercialize the Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus vaccine, which Generex said may be able to induce T-cell and antibody immune responses to provide protective immunity with long-lasting immunologic memory against SARS-CoV-2. Bintai will pay Generex up-front development fees, back-end licensing payments and 100% of the funding required for commercial development including laboratory work, manufacturing, regulatory filings and the clinical development program for regulatory approval in Malaysia. Upon approval of the Ii-Key-CoV-2 vaccine in Malaysia, Generex will earn royalties on sales of the vaccine with potential revenues of up to $150 million.

GT Biopharma Inc., of Los Angeles, said it concluded an agreement with the contract development and manufacturing firm Cytovance Biologics, of Oklahoma City, to provide drug development services related to GT Biopharma’s NK cell engager, or Trike, therapeutic targeting COVID-19 infection. The companies initially are preparing Trike COVID-19, designed to seek out and kill SARS-CoV-2-infected cells before they release additional virus particles, for additional preclinical testing and GMP manufacturing before evaluating it in humans.

Researchers at Hackensack Meridian Health said an analysis of the HMH Universal Observational Database for COVID-19, or RE-COV-RY, which includes outcomes from more than 5,000 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 infection at 13 Hackensack Meridian Health hospitals throughout New Jersey, showed that the IL-6 receptor antagonist, tocilizumab, improved hospital survival in critically ill patients admitted to intensive care units (ICUs). The study included 630 individuals admitted to Hackensack Meridian Health ICUs from March 1, 2020 to April 22, 2020. Among other treatments, tocilizumab was considered for off-label use to treat those whose respiratory symptoms were declining, including the need for mechanical ventilator support. Findings from the observational study showed a statistically significant decrease of approximately 36% in hospital-related mortality among the 210 ICU patients who received tocilizumab compared with other ICU patients. Outcomes data were adjusted to account for multiple factors, including comorbidities, and assessed using statistical survival models. Findings also showed that higher levels of C-reactive protein could predict which ICU patients might benefit most from tocilizumab, potentially allowing doctors to tailor the therapy to those most in need. The findings were published in The Lancet Rheumatology and reported to the FDA.

Privately held Harbour Biomed, of Shanghai, said it concluded a strategic collaboration with Vir Biotechnology Inc., of San Francisco, to discover, develop and commercialize therapeutic molecules in immuno-oncology and infectious diseases. Harbour Biomed will employ its technologies, including its transgenic Harbour Mice platforms, to generate antibodies for the partnership. Both companies then will apply their expertise in basic science to advance immunotherapeutic candidates into the clinic. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Hercules Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Leiden, the Netherlands, published preclinical data in Nature Neurosciences on its aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) inhibitor HP-163. The drug reduced viral replication in animals infected with Zika virus and reduced microencephaly. HP-163 also had in vitro efficacy against dengue. In a prepublication article on Research Square, Hercules showed AhR is activated during coronavirus infection, suggesting that HP-163 could be used as a treatment for COVID-19.

Humanetics Corp., of Edina, Minn., and contract development and manufacturing organization Pharmaceutics International Inc., of Hunt Valley, Md., said they will work together to conduct a trial of BIO-300 (genistein, oral suspension), a selective modulator of inflammation, cell cycle arrest and DNA damage repair, in individuals with COVID-19. The placebo-controlled study will enroll people who were hospitalized for severe COVID-19 and then discharged to recover at home, comparing lung function, exercise capacity and quality of life. The primary endpoint will be assessed at 12 weeks, with participants followed for one year.

Ingenza Ltd., of Edinburgh, U.K., said it achieved a milestone in the production of a cost-effective vaccine against COVID-19 infection using engineered yeast of the receptor-binding domain of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. When displayed on a novel virus-like particle developed and produced by researchers at Oxford University using a recombinant microbe, the prototype vaccine elicited a strong immunogenic response in mouse studies. Downstream assays are underway to validate and optimize the production technology for preclinical testing that, if successful, could lead to a fully microbial biomanufacturing platform to support rapid scale-up.

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Wakefield, Mass., reported the receipt of additional data from a U.S. regional biocontainment laboratory derived from ongoing in vitro testing of brilacidin, a polymer-based antibiotic, to treat SARS-CoV-2. In a human lung epithelial cell line, when incubated with the live virus, brilacidin was shown to inhibit the virus by 50% at a mid-nanomolar concentration while remaining non-cytotoxic to cells at high micromolar concentrations, establishing a selectivity index exceeding 300 in the lung cell line. Innovation said it is preparing to expedite trials of brilacidin in COVID-19. Interactions with the FDA, through the agency’s coronavirus treatment acceleration program, are expected to begin in early September, along with the company’s selection of a contract research organization.

Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd., of Shanghai, and Impact Therapeutics, of Nanjing, China, established a joint venture to develop IMP-4297, also known as senaparib. Junshi will contribute ¥300 million in cash, representing 50% of the registered capital of the JV company. Impact Therapeutics will contribute by way of injection of the IMP-4297 asset in the collaboration territory (Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao), representing the other 50%. They will work together to develop IMP-4297 in the collaboration territory including conducting the clinical studies of multiple indications, manufacturing and commercialization preparation. Preliminary data from a phase I trial of IMP-4297 were first presented in ASCO 2019. With more than 100 patients with advanced solid tumors treated, initial results showed that, compared to other PARP inhibitors currently on the market and in trials, senaparib has a wider therapeutic window and a better safety profile, the company said.

LG Chem Life Sciences, of Nanjing China, said it entered an exclusive license agreement with Transthera Biosciences Co. Ltd., of Nanjing, China, to develop and commercialize of Transthera’s TT-01025, a selective oral small-molecule inhibitor of semicarbazide-sensitive amine oxidase/vascular adhesion protein-1 that has shown efficacy in preclinical investigation in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, the company said. TT-01025 is expected to enter a phase I trial in early 2021 in the U.S.

Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., said it concluded advanced exploratory talks with the European Commission regarding a potential purchase agreement to supply 80 million doses of mRNA-1273, its vaccine candidate against COVID-19, to member states, with an option to purchase 80 million additional doses. The company said the phase III study of mRNA-1273, which began on July 27, 2020, is on track to complete enrollment of approximately 30,000 participants in September 2020.

Nantkwest Inc., of El Segundo, Calif., and privately held Immunitybio Inc., of Culver City, Calif., said they signed a definitive agreement to develop, manufacture, market, and commercialize therapeutics and vaccines targeting COVID-19, agreeing to share equally costs incurred after Aug. 21, 2020, and to split profits from the arrangement on a 60% to 40% basis, with the larger share going to the company that developed the product. The companies also agreed to shared governance of the collaboration. Candidates in development under the agreement include an allogeneic bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cell therapy from Nantkwest aimed to reduce the time a critically ill patient spends on a ventilator and a recombinant bivalent adenovirus vector-delivered SARS-CoV-2 S + N protein vaccine from Immunitybio that is being readied for a phase I trial.

Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland, said the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware upheld the validity of its dosage regimen patent (U.S. Patent No. 9,187,405) for Gilenya (fingolimod), finding that the generic fingolimod product proposed in the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) by HEC Pharm Co. Ltd., of Guangdong, China, and its HEC Pharm USA Inc. unit will infringe the Novartis patent, set to expire on Dec. 25, 2027. The decision may be appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. Under confidential settlement terms, certain ANDA filers received permission from Novartis to launch a generic version of Gilenya on a specific date prior to the patent’s expiration. In separate proceedings, Novartis said the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit dismissed an appeal of the inter partes review decision from the U.S. PTO upholding the validity of the dosage regimen patent. That decision also is subject to appeal.

Noxopharm Ltd., of Sydney, said independent research published in European Urology Oncology showed the combination of 177Lu-PSMA-617 radioligand therapy and Veyonda (idronoxil), its sphingosine-1-phosphate inhibitor, was safe and effective, with median overall survival (OS) of 17.1 months in late-stage prostate cancer patients who exhausted standard treatment options. Median OS in a study conducted in a comparable population who received standard chemotherapy was 4.5 months.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Inc., of Miami, reported results from the first outpatient "long-hauler" COVID-19 patient treated with Zofin as part of an emergency, expanded access program. When discharged from the hospital after a seven-week stay, the patient was physically limited due to severe deconditioning and having shortness of breath. After three doses of Zofin, the patient was free of post-COVID-19 complications. Organicell has additional expanded access approvals from the FDA to treat two additional patients and plans to submit phase I/II INDs to treat COVID-19 long-haulers.

Pharmabcine Inc., of Daejeon, South Korea, said it concluded a materials cooperative research and development agreement, or MCRADA, with the U.S. NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which will assess the efficacy of PMC-403, Pharmabcine’s TEK tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor, to treat systemic capillary leak syndrome, also known as Clarkson disease. NIAID researchers will assess PMC-403 in preclinical models, and Pharmabcine will discuss the potential for development collaboration with the NIH as the study progresses.

Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Tarrytown, N.Y., are collaborating to develop, manufacture and distribute REGN-COV2, Regeneron’s investigational antiviral antibody combination for COVID-19 infection. The deal is expected to increase supply of REGN-COV2 to at least three and a half times the current capacity, with the potential for even further expansion. REGN-COV2 is being studied in two phase II/III trials for the treatment of COVID-19 and one phase III trial for the prevention of COVID-19 in household contacts of infected individuals.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego, said its acquisition of Smartpharm Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., disclosed in July 2020, is moving forward, with Smartpharm equity holders set to receive up to $19.4 million in shares of Sorrento common stock, subject to certain adjustments, based on a price per share calculated in accordance with the merger agreement. The transaction is expected to close in early September 2020. Sorrento and Smartpharm previously engaged in an R&D collaboration to encode and express in vivo Sorrento's SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing monoclonal antibodies using Smartpharm's plasmid nanoparticle platform. The resulting antibody encoded DNA plasmid candidate, STI-2020dna, is undergoing preclinical in vivo studies. On Aug. 21, 2020, Sorrento’s shares (NASDAQ:SRNE) lost 87 cents, or about 8%, to close at $10.06.

Technovax Inc., of Elmsford, N.Y., and the CUNY School of Medicine at The City College of New York said they achieved a breakthrough in their collaboration to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 by generating and characterizing SARS-CoV-2 virus-like particles (VLPs) that are structural mimics of the native virus in size, morphology and surface composition but devoid of viral, infection-causing genetic material. The CV-19 VLPs were assembled in a suspension culture of mammalian cells containing coronavirus structural elements and modified surface spike molecules designed to ensure stability, abundance and immunogenic properties. The organizations said they are discussing potential partnerships to advance the technology.

Theralase Technologies Inc., of Toronto, executed a sponsored research agreement with the University of Manitoba (UM) medical microbiology department to commence development of a coronavirus vaccine and therapy utilizing Theralase's patented photodynamic compounds. UM will conduct experiments in conjunction with Theralase for the research and development of a coronavirus vaccine and therapeutic to be further evaluated in animal then human clinical testing in 2021. A multi-institutional consortium will use a research tool called Somascan and next-generation sequencing, to determine how COVID-19 affects large numbers of genes and proteins in human cells, Theralase said.

Trevena Inc., of Chesterbrook, Pa., said it received a $3 million milestone payment from partner Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical Co., of Shenzhen, China, for U.S. approval of the opioid receptor mu agonist, Olinvyk (oliceridine).

Vasomune Therapeutics, of Toronto, said it received a peer-reviewed medical research program grant award of $2.8 million from the U.S. Department of Defense to develop its TEK tyrosine kinase receptor stimulator, AV-001, to treat COVID-19-associated acute lung injury and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Xbiotech Inc., of Austin, Texas, said the FDA’s emergency use authorization for COVID-19 convalescent plasma (CCP) to treat COVID-19 enabled the company to deploy its antibody screening technology to identify CCP. Xbiotech collaborated with Biobridge Global, of San Antonio, to develop the test to detect antibodies in patient blood that attack the COVID-19 virus. Biobridge is using the test to identify CCP and using the plasma to produce naturally immune blood products to treat people hospitalized with the coronavirus. Xbiotech also is using CCP samples from Biobridge to identify precise genetic information in individuals who produce natural antibodies against COVID-19 and to discover true human therapeutic antibodies.

Zosano Pharma Corp., of Fremont, Calif., said it agreed to conduct a feasibility study with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp., of Osaka, Japan, involving use of its microneedle patch system to formulate a pharmaceutical agent in development by Mitsubishi. R&D activities will encompass both in vitro and in vivo phases, with Mitsubishi receiving the right to exercise an option to negotiate an exclusive license to the relevant Zosano technologies in the defined field upon success of the studies. Additional details were not disclosed.