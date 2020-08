Bioiq Inc., of Atlanta, named Sean Slovenski the new CEO.

Castlelight Health Inc., of San Francisco, said Brian Marcotte has joined the company as a strategic advisor.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md., appointed Marvin White to the board of directors, effective Oct. 1.

Immunovia AB, of Lund, Sweden, named Patrik Dahlen the CEO effective Nov. 1.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Inc., of Dallas, said Aaron Davidson joined the board of directors, effective Aug. 26.