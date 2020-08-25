Bone Therapeutics SA, of Gosselies, Belgium, said it received €600,000 (US$710,390) in grants from the Walloon Region to support research and initial preparatory steps toward clinical development of BT-20, the company’s new allogeneic and off-the-shelf cell therapy product that leverages its expertise in mesenchymal stromal cell biology, and to expand its portfolio from orthopedics and bone diseases to inflammatory conditions. The company has initiated the development of BT-20 as the new allogeneic anti-inflammatory cell therapy product. A planned phase I study will evaluate the therapeutic potential of BT-20 to improve COVID-19 ARDS patients’ lung health and function and to reduce mortality.

Connect Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., of Taicang, China, completed a $115 million series C financing round led by new investor RA Capital Management with new investors Lilly Asia Ventures, Boxer Capital and HBM Healthcare Investments also participating. The proceeds will be used to support the ongoing phase II trial for CBP-201, a monoclonal antibody against IL-4Rα, in adult patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis and the phase II trials of CBP-307 in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis; expand the CBP-201 clinical development program into additional indications; and manufacture clinical material to support future phase III trials of CBP-201 and CBP-307.

Opthea Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia, said it confidentially submitted a draft registration statement with the SEC relating to a potential IPO of American depositary shares. The offering, if completed, is intended to support the company’s product development activities, including its phase III trials of OPT-302 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration.

Rnaimmune Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md., a spin-off from Sirnaomics Inc., said it completed a $2.35 million seed round financing from multiple venture capitalists including Terra Magnum Capital Partners. The proceeds will be used to advance its COVID-19 vaccine (RV-1730) program and neoantigen-based cancer vaccine programs. The company deploys its in-house artificial intelligence Algorithm for Epitope Prediction and Validation for mRNA vaccine and drug design and licenses the exclusive global right to polypeptide-lipid nanoparticle delivery technology from Sirnaomics.