Axol Bioscience, of Cambridge, U.K., named Liam Taylor as CEO.

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitute Plc, of Helsinki, Finland, said Soile Hakala has joined the company as quality director and Hanna Tolli as chief operating officer.

Nous Imaging Inc., of St. Louis, appointed Ken Bruener the president and CEO.

Novasignal Corp., of Los Angeles, named John Donovan as an independent director.

Valuehealth LLC, of Leawood, Kan., appointed John Gresham as chief operating officer.