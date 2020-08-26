Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., a subsidiary of Jerusalem-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., this week became the seventh drug manufacturer charged in an ongoing U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) investigation into price-fixing, bid-rigging and customer-allocating in the generic industry. Teva faces three counts under a superseding indictment filed Aug. 25 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. The first count alleges a conspiracy involving Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., Apotex Corp. and other drug companies in agreeing to increase prices for generic pravastatin, a commonly prescribed cholesterol drug. Apotex agreed to a $24.1 million settlement in May; Glenmark is awaiting trial following a July 14 grand jury indictment. Count two involves an alleged conspiracy with Taro Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. and a former Taro official to increase prices, rig bids and allocate customers for generic drugs used to treat arthritis, seizures, pain, skin conditions and blood clots. Taro settled in July, agreeing to pay $205.7 million. The final count alleges a conspiracy with Sandoz Inc. and others related to drugs used to treat brain cancer, cystic fibrosis, arthritis and hypertension. Sandoz agreed to pay $195 million in March to resolve the charges it was facing. To date, the DoJ said it has resolved the cases against five generic companies through deferred prosecution agreements. Four executives have been charged; three have entered guilty pleas and one is awaiting trial.

Sepehr Sarshar, a founder, former CEO and board member of Auspex Pharmaceuticals Inc., was charged Aug. 25 with one count of securities fraud, one count of wire fraud and one count of fraud in connection with an alleged insider trading scheme involving an anticipated tender offer for Auspex by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. Sarshar is charged with misappropriating nonpublic information about the tender offer and then passing it on to friends and family who traded on the information. Together, they realized about $700,000 in profits from those trades. Sarshar later allegedly lied to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority during its investigation into insider trading in Auspex securities prior to the tender offer.

Based on a review of new data from three clinical trials, the FDA removed the boxed warning about amputation risk from Johnson & Johnson’s diabetes drug canagliflozin (Invokana, Invokamet, Invokamet XR). The FDA required the boxed warning three years ago based on its risk-benefit assessment at the time. Since then, new trial data demonstrated a “significantly enhanced benefit” in reducing the risk of major heart-related events and end-stage kidney disease in certain patients with type 2 diabetes and diabetic kidney disease, the agency said. In addition, safety information from recent trials suggested that the risk of amputation, while still increased with canagliflozin, is lower than previously described. Although the boxed warning will be removed from the labeling, the amputation risk will still be described in the Warnings and Precautions section.

The FDA issued a draft guidance advising on evaluating cancer drugs in patients with central nervous system (CNS) metastases. “The development of therapeutic products for patients with CNS metastases is greatly needed," said Richard Pazdur, director of the FDA's Oncology Center of Excellence. He noted there are few effective treatments available for CNS metastases and only a few clinical trials testing therapies for the indication.

The Russian Ministry of Health said it issued a conditional registration certificate Aug. 25 for the Gam-COVID-Vac-Lyo vaccine. The registration for the COVID-19 vaccine is based on the results of clinical studies conducted over the past three months in two groups of volunteers of 38 people each. Russia announced earlier this month that it would approve the vaccine, with Russia President Vladimir Putin reportedly declaring it adequately studied.