Hologic Inc., which focuses on women's health, reported Aug. 25 that it was acquiring Acessa Health Inc., a company that has developed a minimally invasive treatment for fibroids. It is offering about $80 million in cash plus contingent payments based on future revenue growth.

Acessa Health, of Austin, Texas, offers the Acessa Provu, a laparoscopic system that combines radiofrequency ablation with advanced intra-abdominal ultrasound visualization and guidance mapping. It permits physicians to treat women with symptomatic, benign uterine fibroids.

“Acessa Health provides best-in-class technology that improves patient outcomes and is an excellent fit with our GYN Surgical business,” said Steve MacMillan, Hologic’s chairman, president and CEO. “This exciting tuck-in acquisition is consistent with our capital deployment goals, will be accretive to our revenue growth rate, and provides an attractive return on invested capital.”

Richard Newitter, of SVB Leerink, said his organization was positive regarding the buy. "We've always viewed the GYN Surgical franchise as ripe for portfolio expansion given an industry-leading women's health sales force with only two products (Myosure & Novasure) to sell.” He previously noted that COVID-19 has provided Marlborough, Mass.-based Hologic with more financial flexibility.

When asked why the company decided to pursue Acessa Health during the pandemic, Essex Mitchell, division president, GYN Surgical Solutions, Hologic, emphasized putting the unmet needs of women and physicians front and center.

“This deal is emblematic of our continued investment in innovative women’s health solutions by expanding our product offering to provide hope for more women with fibroids,” he told BioWorld.

A big problem for women

Uterine fibroids, which are common, benign tumors that grow in or on the uterus, can cause heavy menstrual bleeding, pain, frequent urination and other symptoms that lead to missed work time and limit normal daily activities.

The incidence of uterine fibroids among women is between 50% and 60%, increasing to about 70% by age 50. African American women are two to three times more likely to be affected by fibroids, particularly at an earlier age.

Currently, Hologic offers the Myosure tissue removal procedure, a hysteroscopic treatment that targets and removes uterine tissue, including fibroids and polyps. Newitter said it was his organization’s understanding that Hologic’s current offering focuses on type 0-2 fibroids found in the uterine cavity. For its part, the Acessa Provu system addresses type 2-6 fibroids within both the uterine wall and on the uterine surface.



“Based on our conversation with HOLX mgmt., the Provu system should increase HOLX's addressable fibroid procedure opportunity by as much as ~50%,” he wrote, adding that the current Myosure opportunity is about 250,000 to 300,000 procedures each year. “Meanwhile, the Provu system can serve as an alternative to hysterectomies and myomectomies, which represent a ~300-400K annual procedure opportunity, of which [management] estimates a bit less than 50% are addressable by Provu.”

Seamless transition

Moving ahead, Hologic will look to expand the reach and adoption of Acessa Provu while ensuring the seamless transition of the product into its surgical portfolio. “Hologic will execute a clinical plan to expand payer coverage, while implementing educational programs for physicians,” Mitchell added.

But there is also good news for the Acessa team, which will become part of the Hologic family. “Acessa brings an innovative team with diverse experience in and passion for this space,” he stressed.

When asked about potential future tuck-ins, Mitchell said his company continuously strives to provide innovation in women’s health. That could come in the form of strategic partnerships and acquisitions that address unmet needs.

“While we can’t comment on future tuck-in acquisitions, Hologic will continue to invest in women’s health solutions and identify opportunities to use our size and relationships to make innovative technologies accessible to more women.”

Excellent Q3

Hologic soared during the third quarter as the pandemic raged on by posting net earnings of $137.9 million, or 53 cents a share, up 46.9% from the same period a year ago. The company helped in the COVID-19 fight, as there was a big demand for its COVID tests on the Panther system.

“Not only is COVID testing ramping up faster than anticipated in the U.S. (now tracking to ~23 [million] total tests in June alone), but we think the need for sustained testing is becoming more apparent,” BTIG’s Ryan Zimmerman noted at the time. He rated the company “Buy.”

With the excellent quarterly results and the acquisition, Newitter sees great promise for Hologic. “Faster-growing, complementary/leverageable technologies, like Acessa, are exactly the types of transactions we think will help [Hologic] emerge on the other side of COVID with a strengthened growth profile and overall financial/competitive position across its business segments,” he added.