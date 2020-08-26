The U.S. FDA has given the green light to a new type of treatment to help smokers quit, clearing the way for the first time the use of deep transcranial magnetic stimulation (Deep TMS) for short-term smoking cessation in adults.

Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: BWAY) received 510(k) clearance from the FDA in August, making this the first medical device cleared for use in smoking cessation and a first-of-its-kind treatment for any type of addiction. The company is planning a controlled-market release in early 2021 for the Deep TMS system with H4-coil. However, the company has not released pricing details for the system.

“Our intent is to begin with our current installed base of Deep TMS customers and then look to expand market introduction in an organized manner,” said Chris Boyer, Brainsway’s vice president of global marketing.

Jerusalem-based Brainsway has already received FDA clearance for Deep TMS using an H1-coil for patients with major depressive disorder and the H7-coil as an adjunct treatment on obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Quit rate success

The approval is based on positive results in a prospective, double-blind, randomized, sham-controlled, multicenter trial that enrolled 262 current smokers. The trial compared active treatment with the Deep TMS system with H4-coil to a sham control group. Treatments were performed five days a week for three weeks, followed by once a week for three weeks for a total of 18 sessions. Each session involved about five minutes to induce cigarette craving and 18 minutes of either Deep TMS or sham treatment.

Using an intention-to-treat population, the investigators found that the continuous quit rate – meaning no smoking during a consecutive four-week period – was significantly higher in the group receiving Deep TMS, relative to the sham treatment group. Among the 168 study subjects who completed the treatments, the continuous quit rate was 28.4% in the active treatment group, compared with 11.7% in the sham group (P = 0.0063).

While the Deep TMS treatment has not been compared with pharmaceutical options for smoking cessation, the effect sizes are similar to what has been seen with pharmaceutical treatment, said Mark George, a co-principle investigator on the study and a professor at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Another key finding was a reduction in the number of cigarettes smoked per day. This secondary endpoint, which was based on diary entry data, also reached statistical significance.

In terms of safety, no seizures were reported in the study and most adverse events were mild. The most common adverse events were headache and application site discomfort, both of which were temporary. Headaches were generally mild and occurred in about 5% of treatment sessions, according to George.

George and his co-principle investigator, Abraham Zangen of Ben-Gurion University in Israel, have presented interim findings at scientific meetings, but the final data has not been released since it is undergoing peer review for publication in a medical journal. The FDA has reviewed the full data set, George said.

Treatment-resistant population

Brainsway plans to target the treatment to patients who have already tried unsuccessfully to quit smoking using another method. That population of treatment-resistant smokers was studied in the trial. Among the study participants, all had at least one failed quit attempt and the average number of quit attempts was 3.7.

“Everybody in this trial had already tried, on average, four times [to quit],” George told BioWorld. “And the average number of years smoked was 27, so these were pretty chronic smokers.”

George suggested that the Deep TMS approach could be an especially attractive option for smokers with cancer, who could benefit greatly from quitting but have already failed multiple attempts. “It’s that very hard-to-treat, but very important to treat group, where it maybe goes first,” he said.

Another reason for targeting a treatment-resistant population is that the delivery of Deep TMS is time consuming, making it a tough sell for patients making a first attempt at smoking cessation. In the study, each treatment session was approximately 20 minutes and occurred multiple times per week.

“It’s a lot of time and effort to do TMS,” George said. “That just involves travel and parking time and all of this stuff and it’s so much easier to just take a pill.”

Future implications

Looking beyond smoking cessation, George said he is excited that Deep TMS could be used in other types of addiction, opening a new circuit-based treatment paradigm for alcoholism, cocaine, opioids, and even eating disorders.

“There’s nothing that makes me think that cocaine addiction or opioid addiction is any different than smoking. They are the same kind of hijacked addiction circuit,” George said. “It seems to me that it’s highly likely that this study, showing that it works in cigarette cessation, is a really positive indicator that with further work we would be able to use this, or something like it for many, if not most, of the addictions.”