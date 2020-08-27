4D Molecular Therapeutics, of Emeryville, Calif., appointed Susannah Gray to its board.

Abcentra LLC, of Los Angeles, appointed Timothy Wright to its board.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Emeryville, Calif., appointed Jill M. Jene vice president and head, corporate development, strategy, portfolio planning and alliance management.

Aravive Inc., of Houston, appointed Randy Anderson senior vice president of data sciences, Elisabeth Gardiner vice president of translational medicine and Patrick Simms vice president of clinical operations.

Axol Bioscience Ltd., of Cambridge, U.K., appointed Liam Taylor CEO.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Houston, appointed Patrick Wen to its science advisory board.

Gemini Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., appointed Tuyen Ong to its board.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc., of Watertown, Mass., appointed Richard Chesworth chief scientific officer.

Oncocyte Corp., of Irvine, Calif., appointed Jennifer Levin Carter to its board.

Vaccinex Inc., of Rochester, N.Y., appointed Robert Scala chief commercial officer.

Vaxart Inc., of South San Francisco, appointed Karen J. Wilson to its board. She will also serve as chair of its audit committee.