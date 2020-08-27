Triumvira Immunologics Inc., a U.S.-Canadian immuno-oncology startup, has raised $55 million in series A financing to back a pipeline of four new T-cell therapy candidates for the potential treatment of both liquid and solid tumors. Bayer AG's Leaps unit and Northpond Ventures led the round. China-based Oceanpine Capital and Viva Biotech Holdings also provided funds.

Existing investors included company co-founder Bloom Burton & Co. and the Centre for Commercialization of Cancer Immunotherapy, a Canadian immunotherapy business accelerator.

Paul Lammers, president and CEO, Triumvira

While officially headquartered in Austin, Texas, Triumvira President and CEO Paul Lammers told BioWorld that he has embraced a virtual approach that has allowed him to assemble a U.S. team comprised of members from coast-to-coast alongside the venture's Hamilton, Ontario-based R&D staff.

Founded in 2015, Triumvira was created to develop T-cell therapies that are safer and more effective than current cell therapy cancer treatments, including chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and engineered T-cell receptor (TCR) therapies.

"With so many engineered T-cell therapy companies developing new T-cell technologies, it is all about differentiation," Lammers said.

It's founding technology is the T-cell antigen coupler (TAC), a hybrid molecule comprising multiple protein domains to combine tumor targeting abilities with the T cell’s own activation machinery. The platform was born in the lab of McMaster University professor Jonathan Bramson's lab as he sought a more natural path to activating TCRs. That work eventually led to the TAC construct.

The company's name comes from the three different domains at the core of the platform: an antigen binding domain; a single-chain antibody that binds to the CD3-epsilon domain of a normal TCR, and a unique construct consisting of partial domains of the CD4 co-receptor.

"The problem with a CAR T is that there is no 'off switch,'" ultimately leading to premature exhaustion of the cells, Lammers said. TAC T cells by contrast are activated only when they connect with a cancer antigen-presenting cell, avoiding tonic signaling activity and exhaustion, meaning they persist longer and also have "very good penetration into solid tumors, which is still a bit of the Holy Grail for CAR Ts, because they just can't get there," he said.

Jürgen Eckhardt, head, Leaps Bayer

Jürgen Eckhardt, head of Leaps Bayer, told BioWorld that the efforts attracted his unit's attention because of the potential it holds to address incurable cancers. "Today we know that there are several hundred different types of cancer. The therapies that are already available on the market so far only work for a small number of tumors. They achieve good results primarily when used to treat blood cancers, i.e. liquid tumors, but aren’t so good at treating solid tumors, such as breast cancer, prostate cancer, bowel cancer, liver cancer, etc.," he said.

Preclinical data on Triumvira's autologous and allogeneic programs demonstrate "unique biological differences" vs. second-generation CAR T cells, "with TAC T cells showing absence of tonic signaling, strong tumor penetration, and long-term persistence," Eckhardt said. "These functional properties help TAC T-cells produce strong antitumor activity and limited evidence of toxicity, particularly in models of solid tumors," he said.

With the new financing in hand, Triumvira is set through the middle of 2022. Initially, its 26-person team be working on a patient-derived, or autologous, cell therapy program. An allogeneic, off-the-shelf program would come next. Lammers expects to grow the team to 32 people by the end of 2020.

The company's first IND filing will focus on a TAC directed against HER2, a well-known antigen in many solid tumors, chief among them breast, gastric, and gastroesophageal cancers. Its CD19-directed T-cell product for the treatment of B cell malignancies will come next. Meanwhile, work is underway at its research facility to identify additional targets and binders to underpin other attacks on solid tumors.

Outside interest in the technology has been strong. Triumvira is already engaged in three evaluation agreements with one pharma companies and two of the top three CAR T companies, Lammers said.