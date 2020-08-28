The Court of Justice for the European Union (CJEU) has invalidated the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield, a mechanism designed to ensure the privacy of EU citizens’ data when conveyed to other nations in a manner consistent with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Makers of drugs and devices are not without recourse in transferring patient data to the U.S. for clinical trials conducted in Europe, but industry must revisit their standard contractual clauses to ensure those protocols provide the necessary privacy provisions, or face fines that could amount to tens of millions of euros.

The CJEU decision takes up a lawsuit filed by a citizen of Austria against Facebook Ireland of Dublin, which claimed that Facebook’s data transfer policies failed to live up to the terms of the GDPR. Adopted in 2016, the GDPR creates an assumed minimum data privacy right for any transfer of data, including that the subject of an individual data set cannot be identified upon accidental disclosure of or by willful breach of the data. The litigant in this case, Max Schrems, had previously invalidated the EU-U.S. safe harbor for data in 2016, and thus this latest case is known colloquially as Schrems II.

In response to passage of the GDPR, the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) and the European Commission (EC) devised the Privacy Shield program, which is roughly paralleled in a similar agreement between the U.S. and Switzerland. The Swiss-U.S. program is still intact because Switzerland is not an EU member state, although the Swiss government indicated it would review the CJEU decision without stating how it might respond. The DOC posted a webpage affirming that the Swiss-U.S. handshake is still in force.

‘Essentially equivalent’ a key concept

According to an Aug. 25 regulatory alert by Gardner Law of Stillwater, Minn., the CJEU ruling affects functions such as sales, marketing and manufacturing in addition to any clinical trial data that may ordinarily have been conveyed to the U.S. The alert explains that privacy rights under the EU-U.S. agreement must be “essentially equivalent” to those spelled out in the GDPR. The EU-U.S. Privacy Shield falls short on the essentially equivalent standard, in part because the U.S. retains the right to access such data for national security purposes.

The CJEU ruling does not eviscerate standard contractual clauses (SCCs), but those agreements must live up to the standards of the GDPR as the Privacy Shield is no longer in force. Private-sector entities that use SCCs can firm up those agreements by adopting supplementary measures to align with the GDPR, but the European Data Protection Board has not yet offered guidance on what sort of measures might satisfy the terms of the GDPR. According to the Gardner Law bulletin, the associated fines can reach €20 million (US$23.8 million), or up to 4% of that company’s global revenue stream, whichever is greater.

Heather Potter, an associate attorney with Gardner, told BioWorld that it’s not clear whether the geographic scope of revenue streams used to calculate the associated financial penalties can be legally challenged in European courts. “I don’t think it has [been challenged] yet, and it would be interesting to see if this came up at some point,” Potter said. The question of whether it could be successfully challenged may hinge on the fact that violations of privacy rights are associated with top-tier fines schedules, which the European Commission and the courts in the EU take very seriously.

Enforcement of this development is likely to be handled on a case-by-case basis, so there are few guidelines for what sort of slip-ups would cross the line. Potter said that because much of the concern revolves around whether U.S. public authorities may have access to the data, companies that are more likely to have some sort of data intersection with the U.S. federal government would be implicitly at higher risk for prosecution in the EU. Still, any companies doing business in the U.S. and the EU are inherently at risk simply by virtue of the fact that this trans-Atlantic privacy program was immediately invalidated as of the date of the ruling.

While the standard SCCs are still in effect, Potter advised that U.S. companies doing business in the EU should undertake an analysis to establish whether they can stand up a set of supplemental measures that provide plausibly equivalent protections. The problem, however, is that the European Data Privacy Board (EDPB) has had little to offer in the way of advice. “There’s been some circulation of materials” on this topic at the EDPB, Potter noted, but those materials haven’t been widely distributed, and thus there is little reliable information about the EDPB’s thinking.

EU-based CROs, data processing centers are possible workarounds

Clinical trial data represent a particularly difficult case in this environment in part because of the unusual sensitivity of the data, but also because these trials were already laboring under a massive amount of drag due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Potter said sponsors can steer any one of several courses for processing clinical trial data, including taking out a contract with a clinical research organization (CRO) based in the EU. Another measure might be to set up a computer server for those clinical study data sets in the EU, along with any data processing activities. Any data transferred to the U.S. would have to be thoroughly anonymized, in which case the GDPR does not apply.

Conversely, these trials generate a tremendous amount of commercially valuable data, so a sponsor must walk what might seem a very fine line to extract value from the data without running afoul of the current EU legal environment. Potter said CROs can serve as a data processor for U.S.-based sponsors, but there isn’t enough information to determine just how much distance a U.S.-based sponsor should put between itself and its EU clinical trial data sources.

Conversely, the question of methods for anonymization of data are fairly well set, and a sponsor that follows the standards set forth in the GDPR may be able to fairly thoroughly insulate itself from any legal backlash in the EU. Potter added that a commercial transaction between a U.S.-based life science company and an individual in the EU would not be a concern under the terms of the GDPR unless there is some sort of processing of the underlying data for other purposes, such as marketing.

The Department of Commerce and the European Commission will likely attempt to adjust the existing privacy framework, but that process may take longer than industry would like. Potter said the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) might serve as something of a frame of reference in the meantime because there is little in HIPAA that limits the scope to U.S. citizens, and thus might serve adequately as a supplemental measure. This, too, is uncertain, however.

Despite the seeming urgency of the matter, there may be a hold on the effort to revise the privacy handshake until after the upcoming U.S. election, given that the CJEU decision recites government access to data as a consideration. Potter said the EDPB might offer some sort of guidance on the predicament over the next couple of months, but a complete resolution may be six months in coming, perhaps longer, given the amount of effort that will be required to devise a solution to the impasse.