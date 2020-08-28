GI Windows Corp. scooped up $16.4 million in a series A-1 financing that included investment from Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC Inc., Sonder Capital, GT Healthcare, JC Investco and an unnamed strategic investor. Also participating in the round were new investors Kennedy Trust and Coleman Trust. The funds are earmarked to advance the development and clinical trials of the company’s incisionless anastomosis technology.

With a $14.6 million series A round that closed in December 2019, the West Bridgewater, Mass.-based, startup has raised a total of $31 million.

An anastomosis is a surgical opening or connection between two disparate structures, such as blood vessels or segments of intestine, after an area of tissue has been resected. The procedure is typically performed manually using sutures or surgical staplers, which involve rigid platforms.

“If you look at the [surgical] stapler market today, just the surgical staplers and the procedures we know of, the market is approximately $4 billion. “What we believe our technology can do is not only integrate within that $4 billion market, but we can create new procedures to help diseases that are typically treated today via surgery, such as weight loss and diabetes,” Brian Tinkham, GI Windows’ president and CEO, told BioWorld. “We can provide a deliverable solution for these patients … and make an intervention a more realizable choice to lose weight and treat type 2 diabetes.”

The magic of magnets

GI Windows’ unique technology involves introducing opposing endoscopes into the digestive tract to create an anastomosis between different tissue parts. Ring-like magnets are then deployed from the endoscopes, adhering to each other to join the tissue while it heals. Once the anastomosis is fully formed and the tissue within the magnets dies, the magnets release and are passed from the system.

“It’s a self-forming, magnetic compression anastomosis device, which allows us to escape the rigid, large platforms because we can assemble in the body,” Tinkham said. “What our technology and our intellectual properties cover is the ability to self-assemble magnets in the body so we can go in very small and very flexible and make these large anastomoses.”

The intervention can be delivered through 5 mm laparoscopic ports via flexible endoscopy, making it minimally invasive and easy to use.

“Anytime you can bring to surgery or health care less-invasive treatment, you get the whole downstream effect of reducing costs for patients, improving quality of life and reducing complications,” Tinkham said. “That’s the market that we’re targeting.”

Wide range of opportunities

Anastomosis is a lucrative market. Anytime that diseased tissue is removed from the body, the surgeon needs to reconnect the tissue with a lumen so that food and waste can continue to pass, or blood continue to flow. Clinical cases include colorectal cancer, small bowel cancer, esophageal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and diverticulosis, as well as metabolic disease.

“Each of those is a multibillion-dollar market. So, when you’re stacking them, it becomes a very big number,” Tinkham said.

Currently, GI Windows is focused on bowel anastomoses and metabolic disease. The company is developing an outpatient alternative to gastric bypass surgery that diverts nutrients beyond the proximal small intestine to the distal small intestine, stimulating an incretin effect – of hormonal change – within the body that helps to reduce blood glucose levels.

Over the next 12 to 24 months, GI Windows will focus on two main objectives, Tinkham said – continuing to innovate on R&D for its next-generation versions and create evidence to support its existing platform.

To that end, the company has completed anastomoses in 20 patients and will have 12-month follow-up results in October. Enrollment is continuing to get patients up to a meaningful number, Tinkham said. It also is working with the U.S. FDA to design an IDE trial to support regulatory approval.

On the international front, “we’ve got four sites that are ready to start doing trials. We’re just waiting for COVID to release us,” Tinkham said. The hope is to leverage results from those sites – in Barcelona, Halifax, N.S., Quebec and Argentina – for a CE mark approval.

IP licensed from Brigham & Women’s

Spun out of Beacon Endoscopic Corp. in 2014, shortly before that company was acquired by Covidien plc (now part of Medtronic plc), GI Windows’ technology was originally licensed from Christopher Thompson and Marvin Ryou, both of Harvard Medical School and Brigham & Women’s Hospital. Thompson, who co-founded Beacon Endoscopic with Tinkham, is a co-founder and director of GI Windows. Ryou is the company’s other co-founder and its chief medical officer.

“The GI Windows technology has the potential to create a new paradigm for assessing risk profiles in surgical procedures, improving access to care and enabling new procedures to make a tremendous impact on patients,” said Andy McGibbon, partner at Sonder Capital. “The Sonder Capital team is excited to continue as part of this story.”