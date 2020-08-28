Columbia, Md.-based Ambu Inc. said it has been awarded a single-use endoscopy contract in the category of surgical disposable scopes with Premier Inc., of Charlotte, N.C. The three-year agreement creates a single-use endoscopy category specifically for the Premier membership, effective Nov. 1.

Eqhealth Solutions, of Baton Rouge, La., has been selected by Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich.-based Apex Management Solutions, dba Apexhealth, to provide Eqcare Utilization Management services and technology and its Eqsuite Business Intelligence and Healthcare Analytics platform.

Shenzhen, China-based Kc Wearable, which makes the fever-detecting Kc N901 Smart Helmet, is partnering with My Solid Technologies & Devices Corp., of Manila, Philippines, and Medcare Supplies, of Bacolod, Philippines, to distribute the product in the that country.

Leica Microsystems, of Wetzlar, Germany, and Mellingmedical, an Alexandria, Va.-based supplier of medical supplies, equipment, devices and pharmaceuticals to federal health facilities across the country under the Department of Veteran Affairs "Veterans First" procurement program, reported a distribution agreement. The agreement provides for Leica's neurosurgical, spine, ophthalmic, otolaryngologic, dental and plastic reconstructive microscope portfolio to be included in Mellingmedical's Federal Supply Schedule.

Medx Health Corp., of Mississauga, Ontario, has postponed filing its second quarter financial statements with the Canadian Securities Administrators, due to COVID-19-related delays. The company said it is working submitting the interim filings no later than Sept. 25, 2020. Until then, management and other insiders of the company are subject to a trading blackout policy.

Dublin-based Roqu Group Ltd. reported the pilot launch of Health Passport, the world’s first digital platform designed to facilitate increased COVID-19 testing for businesses and the public. The platform combines digital technologies with validated COVID-19 testing solutions, delivering results in as little as 15 minutes.

Amsterdam-based Royal Philips NV has launched its Affiniti CVx, its latest cardiovascular ultrasound offering, along with Release 7.0 of Epiq CVx. The products, debuted at the virtual ESC Congress 2020, include new interventional and productivity features to support cardiology departments managing everyday challenges.

Stryker Corp., of Kalamazoo, Mich., said that its indirect, wholly owned subsidiary, Stryker BV, has extended the offering period of its previously reported cash tender offer for all outstanding ordinary shares of Amsterdam-based Wright Medical Group NV. The tender offer now is scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., ET, Sept. 30, unless the tender offer is further extended or earlier terminated in accordance with the purchase agreement.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., of Waltham, Mass., reported the opening of its new $40 million facility in Lenexa, Kan., dedicated to viral transport media production. The facility, which has added 300 new full-time jobs and 12,000 square feet of manufacturing capacity, will continue to expand to meet sustained demand for COVID-19 testing.