Akers Biosciences Inc., of Thorofare, N.J., and Premas Biotech Pvt Ltd., of Gurugram, India, reported findings from a four-week test of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate, PRAK-03202, in mice. The study in 50 mice divided into 10 cohorts dosed with 5, 10 and 20 mcg of the protein subunit vaccine candidate met its co-primary endpoints of safety and immune response, generating response against the SARS-Cov2 antigens S, E and M. PRAK-03202 elicited neutralizing antibody titer levels at all dose cohorts from 5 to 20 mcg. After three doses in mice, all cohorts showed binding antibody levels similar to those of convalescent patients. Premas is seeking to further characterize the immune response while pursuing additional safety studies and testing in larger animals, with the goal of submitting an IND in the U.S.

Altimmune Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md., disclosed additional positive results from the preclinical studies of its single-dose intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AdCOVID. The studies were conducted as part of Altimmune’s ongoing collaboration with the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The latest study showed potent stimulation of antigen-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in the lungs of CD-1 mice as early as 10 days following a single intranasal vaccination, with responses strongly biased toward CD8+ T cells, the company said.

Ascentage Pharma Group International, of Suzhou, China, said preclinical results of its inhibitor of apoptosis proteins antagonist, APG-1387, in chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection were presented at the digital International Liver Congress 2020 conducted by the European Association for the Study of the Liver. Compared to vehicle injection, dosing with APG-1387 for four to 20 weeks in different models led to complete clearance of HBsAg, HBeAg and HBV DNA in serum as well as HBcAg and HBV replicative intermediates in infected livers, with no relapse after completion of therapy.

Beigene Ltd. and Singlomics (Beijing Danxu) Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., both of Beijing, said they executed an exclusive license agreement for Beigene to develop, manufacture and commercialize outside greater China anti-COVID-19 antibodies, including DXP-593 and DXP-604, developed by Singlomics. Using high-throughput single-cell sequencing of convalescent blood samples from individuals who recovered from COVID-19, Singlomics identified multiple antibodies shown to be potent preclinically in neutralizing SARS-CoV-2. A phase I trial expected to enroll up to 30 healthy individuals is expected to begin in Australia in September 2020, with a multinational phase I/II trial in people with mild to moderate COVID-19 infection planned to begin by early October 2020. As part of the agreement, Beigene also gained rights outside China to a series of antibody sequences that could target COVID-19. Singlomics will receive an up-front payment and is eligible for regulatory and commercial milestone payments, along with tiered royalties increasing up to double digits.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Dahka, Bangladesh, and the Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (SII), of Pune, India, disclosed an agreement to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, for which Beximco will be the exclusive supplier in Bangladesh. SII has partnered with Astrazeneca plc, of London, the Gates Foundation and the vaccine alliance Gavi to produce more than 1 billion doses of a vaccine for global supply. Under the terms, Beximco will make a financial contribution to advance the development of the vaccine which will be adjusted based on the vaccine price. SII will prioritize Bangladesh to be one of the first countries to receive an agreed quantity of doses once the vaccine receives all necessary regulatory approvals.

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania announced grants totaling $10 million to 23 entities to develop effective COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and therapies. The award to Thomas Jefferson University, which received the required matching funds from partner Bharat Biotech International Ltd., of Hyderabad, India, and The Philadelphia Foundation, was granted for the development of Coravax, a Jefferson-developed COVID-19 vaccine. The grant funding will accelerate Coravax formulation optimization, a final step needed for development and implementation of the vaccine for human trials. Bharat Biotech is currently manufacturing the vaccine for a human phase I safety and immunogenicity study, expected to begin within the next several months.

Bioage Labs Inc., of Richmond, Calif., in-licensed a clinical-stage therapy with potential for treating immune aging in older patients hospitalized with COVID-19. The compound, BGE-175, is an orally administered inhibitor of the prostaglandin D2 DP1 signaling pathway associated with increased risk of mortality, and susceptibility to infections. The company recently generated preclinical data showing significant immune-modulating and anti-viral activity of BGE-175 which resulted in 100% survival in a preclinical model of the SARS 1 virus.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Research Triangle Park, N.C., said the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the U.S. NIH, has awarded it a new $44 million contract, and has added approximately $3 million to an existing contract, to support the development and completion of parts 1 and 2 of an ongoing clinical trial of galidesivir in Brazil; to conduct a phase II trial of galidesivir in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for developing severe disease and complications of COVID-19; to conduct a clinical pharmacology trial of galidesivir to determine appropriate dosing in patients with renal impairment; and to increase the supply of galidesivir, an investigational broad-spectrum antiviral drug that was safe and well-tolerated in previous phase I trials in healthy subjects.

Clinuvel Group, of Melbourne, Australia, said it opened an R&D center to be operated by subsidiary Vallaurix Pte Ltd. in Singapore. The labs and offices will expand the company’s capacities in molecular profiling, peptide chemistry, and polymer and formulation sciences, as well as the capability to conduct ex vivo experiments and bioassays, and studies on fresh biological and tissue cultures. Vallaurix is developing drugs from the family of melanocortins.

Elixiron Immunotherapeutics Inc., of Taipei, Taiwan, said it was awarded a $1 million grant from the Alzheimer's Association under the 2020 Part the Cloud-Gates Partnership Grant Program to support a U.S. phase I trial of lead candidate, EI-1071, an oral colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor inhibitor. The company aims to treat Alzheimer's disease by targeting microglia-mediated neuroinflammation.

Positive preclinical COVID-19 vaccine results from Heat Biologics Inc., of Durham, N.C., show the company’s gp96-based vaccine, gp96-Ig-S, significantly increased the frequency of systemic and tissue-specific CD8+ T-cells by conferring cellular immunity needed against any viral infection, including SARS-CoV-2. The data also said the vaccine primed potent effector memory CD8+ T-cell responses and tissue resident memory CD8+ T cells localized in the lung as protection against respiratory virus infection. The company's gp96 platform is designed to activate immune responses against cancer or pathogenic antigens.

Hitgen Inc., of Chengdu, China, achieved a milestone in its collaboration with Almirall SA, of Barcelona, Spain, as Hitgen said it generated “a number” of novel small-molecule leads for an undisclosed target nominated by Almirall. Hitgen will grant exclusive rights to Almirall for further development and commercialization, and be eligible for preclinical and clinical milestone payments from Almirall as the project progresses, in addition to an up-front license fee. Almirall is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on skin health.

Immutep Ltd., of Sydney, said the Australian Research Council awarded the company and Monash University a AU$671,427 (US$496,057) grant to support research into lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) for another three years. The collaboration, which began in 2017, is for investigating the structure of LAG-3 and how it binds to its main ligand, MHC class II. The new funding will allow further investigation into the way LAG-3 controls T-cell function for treating cancer, autoimmune diseases or infectious diseases.

Jacobson Pharma Corp. Ltd., of Hong Kong, said it signed a letter of intent with Fosun Industrial Co. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., to market and supply up to 10 million doses of Biontech SE's BNT-162 mRNA-based vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2 in the Hong Kong and Macau special administrative regions. A phase I clinical trial for the vaccine has been initiated in China.

Kalos Therapeutics Inc., of San Francisco, said its peptides inhibited up to 42% of CoV-2 spike peptides from its binding domain in the ACE receptor, demonstrating a peptide-peptide interaction producing inhibition. A similar approach would also be useful in immunocompromised patients where the addition of the Kalos drug to an existing I.V. would provide, touchless, non-immunostimulant therapy for patients exposed to or diagnosed with SARS CoV-2 virus, the company said. Kalos said the combination approach couldn’t be used in treating COVID-19 with drugs like remdesivir and that it may work best as a monotherapy in immunocompromised patients. All Kalos peptides used in this project were eight amino acids in length, unmodified and contained all-natural amino acids.

Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., said it is in discussions with Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to purchase 40 million or more doses of mRNA-1273, Moderna’s vaccine candidate against COVID-19. The vaccine would be supplied by Moderna and distributed in Japan by Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. beginning in the first half of 2021.

Novavax Inc., of Gaithersburg, Md., said it reached an agreement in principle with the Canadian government to supply up to 76 million doses of NVX-CoV2373, its COVID-19 vaccine. Novavax and Canada expect to finalize an advance purchase agreement under which Novavax will supply doses of NVX-CoV2373 to Canada beginning as early as the second quarter of 2021. The purchase arrangement will be subject to licensure of the Novavax vaccine by Health Canada. NVX-CoV2373 is currently in multiple phase II trials.

Oncology Pharma Inc., of San Francisco, said it extended its letter of intent with Kalos Therapeutics Inc., also of San Francisco, for global license and co-development of KTH-222, a preclinical MAP kinase inhibitor that the companies plan to assess to treat COVID-19. Oncology also said it retained an interim CEO to assist in its financing efforts, and its board of directors voted to approve a 1-for-100 reverse stock split.

Oncology Venture A/S, of Hørsholm, Denmark, said that it adopted stenoparib as the name for its PARP1/2 inhibitor, 2X-121. The company also reported that stenoparib, tested as a single agent in preclinical studies, inhibited coronavirus in LLC-MK2 cells. In addition, when combined with the antiviral remdesivir (Gilead Sciences Inc.), which blocks the RNA replication enzyme, stenoparib inhibited SARS-Cov-2 in VERO E6 cells. Based on the findings, Oncology Venture plans to advance the compound into trials to treat COVID-19.

Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc., a unit of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., of Tokyo, said it purchased the assets of Proteus Digital Health Inc., of Redwood City, Calif., including material goods and intellectual property for its ingestible and wearable sensor technology, in a bid to strengthen its R&D efforts and implement the next phase of its digital medicine and digital therapeutics programs. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. Otsuka was an early partner of Proteus for digital medication adherence monitoring with its drug-device combination of Abilify Mycite and an ingestible sensor.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., of Haifa, Israel, said the FDA cleared its expanded access program (EAP) for the use of its PLX-PAD cells to treat acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by COVID-19, enabling treatment of individuals ineligible for the company’s ongoing phase II U.S. study. The EAP will include up to 100 individuals, and data from the program will be collected and evaluated alongside trial findings.

Q Biomed Inc., of New York, said that a GMP production contract was initiated, in conjunction with technology partner Mannin Research Inc., of Toronto, for MAN-19, a therapeutic whose undisclosed mechanism is designed to treat complications associated with COVID-19 infection. The companies said a phase I trial is slated to begin in February 2021.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif., said it signed a contract with Irisys LLC for the production of AS-1411, its lead candidate for the treatment of viral diseases, including COVID-19.

Resverlogix Corp., of Calgary, Alberta, said it continues to rely on blanket exemptions issued by provincial securities commissions due to the COVID-19 outbreak that permit the company to extend the filing deadline of its annual financial statements for the year ended April 30, 2020, and related management’s discussion and analysis for a period of up to 45 days. Resverlogix continues to expect that it will file the annual filings on or before Sept. 11, 2020.

Sinovac Biotech Ltd., of Beijing, said it signed two agreements in Hainan, China, with PT Bio Farma, of Bandung, West Java, Indonesia, covering the supply, local production and technology licensing of Coronavac, Sinovac’s inactivated vaccine candidate against COVID-19. Sinovac committed to supply Bio Farma bulk vaccine to produce at least 40 million doses in Indonesia prior to March 2021. After that time, Sinovac will supply needed quantity of the bulk vaccine until year-end 2021. Bio Farma is currently conducting the phase III trial of Coronavac in Bandung, Indonesia.

Starpharma Holdings Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia, said it reformulated the hyaluronidase inhibitor SPL-7013 (astodrimer), which showed activity against COVID-19 infection, into several nasal spray formulations; identified a manufacturer and device components; instituted pilot manufacturing; and compiled regulatory documentation in preparation for submission. Based on its discussions with regulators, the company expects to expedite review of the nasal spray by leveraging existing nonclinical and clinical data from approved and marketed antiviral dendrimer products, which include SPL-7013 as the active ingredient.

Tyme Technologies Inc., of Bedminster, N.J., said it selected TYME-19, a synthetic bile acid, to advance into the clinic against COVID-19 infection. In preclinical testing, TYME-19 prevented COVID-19 viral replication without attributable cytotoxicity to the treated cells. The company is partnering with Massachusetts General Hospital and the Weill Cornell Medical Center to design a proof-of-concept trial for recently diagnosed, symptomatic patients with defined risk factors that will measure indicators of safety and efficacy, including time to resolution of symptoms, changes in viral load and rate of hospitalization. The study is expected to begin following customary site approvals.

Chronic infections, as well as tumors, can lead to an ineffective T-cell response over time as cells become “exhausted” due to the constant presence of antigen. Researchers at the University of Melbourne have demonstrated that when there were constant high levels of antigen present, the precursor T cells that replenished the T-cell pool were themselves capable only of differentiating into cells that already had gene expression patterns typical of exhausted T cells. “We demonstrate that exhaustion manifests first in TCF1 [expressing] precursor T cells and is propagated subsequently to the pool of antigen-specific T cells,” the authors wrote. Because the mechanisms that establish exhaustion act early in acute severe infections, “our data highlight the potential to target molecules associated with T cell exhaustion early during a severe infection to improve antiviral immunity.” They published their study in the Aug. 24, 2020, online issue of Nature Immunology.

Vaccitech Ltd., of Oxford, U.K., said it received a grant from the U.K. government to support COVID-19 research using its technology platform. The grant is part of the U.K. Research and Innovation-National Institute for Health Research COVID-19 rapid response rolling call for proposals for projects with potential to deliver public health impacts within 12 months. Vaccitech was awarded £155,000 (US$204,553) for the first phase of the project, with the potential for up to £2.3 million in funding. Vaccitech said proceeds will be used to complete preclinical studies and manufacture sufficient quantities required to initiate a phase I study of its recombinant viral vector COVID-19 vaccine candidate in 2021. Preclinical data suggested Vaccitech’s platform induces antibody and cell-mediated immune responses compared with adenoviral platforms currently in vaccine trials to treat COVID-19.

VBI Vaccines Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., reported findings from preclinical studies that evaluated antibody binding and neutralizing antibody titers across multiple vaccine constructs. The studies were designed to assess the impact of VBI’s enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology vs. recombinant vaccine candidates along with differences in the conformation of the spike protein and a variety of adjuvants. After a single dose, VBI’s eVLPs expressing a stabilized pre-fusion form of the COVID-19 spike protein elicited a neutralizing antibody geometric mean titer (GMT) four times higher than the GMT of high-titer convalescent sera, increasing to 64 times higher after a second dose. The same eVLPs induced, after one dose, an antibody binding GMT 10 times higher than both the GMT of high-titer convalescent sera and the GMT induced with a stabilized pre-fusion recombinant spike protein. As a result of the studies, VBI selected VBI-2901 – a trivalent pan-coronavirus vaccine candidate expressing the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), SARS-CoV (SARS) and MERS-CoV (MERS) spike proteins, and VBI-2902, a monovalent vaccine candidate expressing the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein – to advance into an adaptive phase I/II study, expected to begin around year-end 2020. GMP clinical manufacturing is set to begin in September 2020 at Therapure Biomanufacturing, a unit of Therapure Biopharma Inc., of Mississauga, Ontario.