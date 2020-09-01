Dusa Pharmaceuticals Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., of Mumbai, India, agreed to pay $20.75 million to resolve whistleblower allegations that it violated the U.S. False Claims Act in how it promoted Levulan Kerastick (aminolevulinic acid) to doctors. The whistleblower, former Dusa sales rep Aaron Chung, is to receive about $3.5 million of the settlement, the Department of Justice (DoJ) said on Aug. 24. As part of a two-stage process to treat actinic keratosis (AK), Levulan Kerastick was approved to be topically applied to a targeted lesion. Then, following a 14- to 18-hour incubation period, the lesion was to be illuminated with Dusa’s blue light photodynamic therapy, in accordance with FDA labeling for the drug. However, between 2014 and 2016, the DoJ alleged, Dusa encouraged doctors to use much shorter and “demonstrably less effective” incubation times, promoting a one- to three-hour incubation period through paid physician speaker programs, peer-to-peer discussions, sales promotions and the dissemination of misleading responses to doctors’ questions. Dusa failed to inform doctors that the shorter incubation period led to significantly lower AK clearance rates and, in some instances, it falsely stated that the clearance rates were the same, according to DoJ. While the settlement includes a corporate integrity agreement, it does not contain a determination of liability.

The FDA sent a warning letter this month to Wintac Ltd., a Bangalore, India-based contract manufacturer of sterile drugs. Posted to the FDA website Tuesday, the letter stems from an inspection in February, shortly before the agency suspended inspections due to COVID-19. The warning letter cited the company for its failure to thoroughly investigate Ralstonia picketti contamination found on a media fill line in November 2019. Rather than identify corrective action to resolve potential root causes, the company closed a narrow investigation without “sufficiently assessing how other batches manufactured on the line may have been or will be compromised,” the FDA said. Citing passing results of subsequent media fill runs, the company concluded there was no impact to product quality. The FDA said similar deficiencies were observed with Wintac’s investigation into another failing media fill used to qualify a new aseptic filling line in June 2019. The FDA investigator also noted that multiple aspects of Wintac’s “cleanroom and aseptic processing line design … represent fundamental contamination risks.”

Michbio is calling on the FDA to revise its emergency use authorization (EUA) labeling for COVID-19 convalescent plasma (CCP), saying that “hundreds, if not thousands, of in-date, ready to transfuse CCP units across the country have been rendered unusable by the specifics of the EUA,” which requires the antibody titer to be displayed on each unit. The labeling requirement differs from what was in use for CCP distributed for the expanded access program (EAP) led by the Mayo Clinic. “To make matters worse, the EAP was closed upon the EUA issuance, and thus no existing units can be utilized under the auspices of that protocol,” MichBio President Stephen Rapundalo said. The FDA based its grant of the EUA, in large part, on data from the Mayo EAP, which had enrolled more than 90,000 patients. “Time to transfusion data is the most important factor that lead to the EUA,” Rapundalo said. “This labeling issue, if not rapidly corrected, will lead to significant delays in transfusion of patients across the country for the foreseeable future or put transfusion services licenses at risk for willfully violating FDA requirements.”

The Russian Ministry of Health said it issued a conditional registration certificate Aug. 25 for the Gam-COVID-Vac-Lyo vaccine. The registration for the COVID-19 vaccine is based on the results of clinical studies conducted over the past three months in two groups of volunteers of 38 people each. Russia announced earlier this month that it would approve the vaccine, with Russia President Vladimir Putin reportedly declaring it adequately studied.

Recognizing the challenges some small businesses are facing in raising capital during the pandemic, the The U.S. SEC is extending its temporary final rules under Regulation Crowdfunding through Sept. 1, 2021, to expedite the offering process for smaller, previously established companies directly or indirectly affected by COVID-19. The temporary rules provide flexibility for eligible issuers to gauge interest in a Regulation Crowdfunding offering before preparing full offering materials and then, once launched, to close the offering and have access to funds sooner than would be possible otherwise. Additionally, the rules provide an exemption from certain financial statement review requirements for issuers offering up to $250,000 of securities in reliance on Regulation Crowdfunding within a 12-month period, according to a notice scheduled for publication in the Sept. 2 Federal Register. The rules will apply to offerings under Regulation Crowdfunding between May 4, 2020, and Feb. 28, 2021.

With the FDA prioritizing its response to COVID-19, the number of events triggering biopharmaceutical recalls in the U.S. dropped to 67 in the second quarter of 2020, a 28% decline from the first quarter, according to a report by Stericycle Expert Solutions Inc., of Indianapolis. An even bigger drop was seen in the number of units impacted. The 67 events resulted in the recall of 17.5 million drug units, down nearly 66% from the first quarter. Failed drug specifications accounted for 24% of the events, making that once again the top cause for drug recalls. (Failed specifications have been the leading cause of drug recalls 14 times in the past 18 quarters.) But when it came to the number of units recalled, the presence of foreign materials was the leading factor, due primarily to a single recall of 8.8 million units due to foreign material.