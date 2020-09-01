Acepodia Inc., of Burlingame, Calif., and Taipei, Taiwan, appointed Mark J. Gilbert senior vice president of research and development and Joseph S. McCracken senior vice president of business development. Previously, Gilbert was chief medical officer of Juno Therapeutics and McCracken was vice president and global head of business development and licensing for Roche Pharma.

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Sydney, appointed James Graham CEO. He has served as executive director of marketing and business development over the past five years and will continue to serve as a director on the board.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Ltd., of Osaka, Japan, appointed Hitoshi Odagiri senior director, CNS sales department, in addition to current responsibilities, effective Oct. 1.