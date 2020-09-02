Activ Surgical, of Bochum, Germany, said Holger Schipper has been appointed vice president and general manager of European operations.

Akoya Biosciences Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., named Niro Ramachandran chief business officer and Gavin Gordon as vice president of clinical market development.

Biom’up France SAS, of Saint-Priest, France, and New York, appointed Stephanie Boileau-Canu the chief financial officer and Emmanuel Zylber the chief scientific officer.

Castle Biosciences Inc., of Friendswood, Texas, promoted Toby Juvenal to chief commercial officer and Kristen Oelschlager to chief operations officer. Bob Cook was promoted to senior vice president of R&D, and Matthew Goldberg joined the company as the medical director.

Guerbet, of Villepinte, France, named Valérie Brissart as senior vice president of diagnostic imaging; Jean-François Blanc as senior vice president of interventional imaging; Gitte Hesselholt as chief commercial officer Americas & EMEA; and Mathieu Elie as chief commercial officer Asia-Pacific.

Immunovia AB,of Lund, Sweden, said Hans Christian Pedersen will succeed Peter Schultz-Knappe as vice president of strategy and business development.