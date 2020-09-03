Aeon Biopharma Inc., of Newport Beach, Calif., said its strategic partner, Seoul, Korea-based Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., will invest $25 million in the company in the form of a five-year, unsecured, subordinated, 3% convertible note that will automatically convert into 9.99% of the company’s common stock immediately prior to an initial public offering. The company is developing ABP-450 to treat cervical dystonia and has received FDA clearance to start a phase II trial. ABP-450 contains a 900 kDa botulinum toxin type-A complex produced by Clostridium botulinum.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc., of Dallas, which is developing AAV-based gene therapies targeting CNS disorders, has filed to raise up to $100 million in an IPO. The company plans to list on Nasdaq under the symbol TSHA. Taysha launched in April with a $30 million seed round and, this month, closed an oversubscribed $95 million series B financing to advance four INDs by the end of next year, with TSHA-101 initiating clinical studies later this year for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. That will be followed by TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome, TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder and TSHA-104 for the treatment of SURF1 deficiency. The company also entered license and inventory purchase agreements with Abeona Therapeutics Inc., of New York, for ABO-202, an adeno-associated virus gene therapy for CLN1 disease (also known as infantile Batten disease). The agreements grant Taysha worldwide exclusive rights to intellectual property developed by scientists at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Abeona, and Abeona know-how relating to the research, development and manufacture of ABO-202. Under the terms, Taysha will make initial cash payments to Abeona of $7 million, comprising a $3 million up-front license fee and $4 million inventory purchase price, including GMP-sourced CLN1 plasmid from Abeona. In addition, Abeona is eligible to receive up to $56 million from Taysha upon the achievement of certain clinical, regulatory and sales milestones, plus high-single-digit royalties on net sales of Taysha’s CLN1 product.