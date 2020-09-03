|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Aeon Biopharma Inc., of Newport Beach, Calif.
|ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA)
|Botulinum toxin complex
|Cervical dystonia
|FDA accepted IND to begin phase II testing
|Cytodyn Inc., of Vancouver, Washington
|Leronlimab (PRO-140)
|CCR5 antagonist
|COVID-19
|U.K. MHRA requested meeting Sept. 9, 2020, to discuss company’s request for fast track approval to treat patients with mild to moderate symptoms; on the suggestion of the MHRA, Cytodyn will submit its current phase III CD12 study for severe to critical COVID-19 patients in the U.K. to the Urgent Public Health Research scheme to receive possible financial support from the trial sites and government
|Cytodyn Inc., of Vancouver, Washington
|Leronlimab (PRO-140)
|CCR5 antagonist
|HIV
|FDA advised the company it has scheduled a type A meeting Sept. 8, 2020, following receipt of written responses concerning the BLA seeking approval for leronlimab as a combination therapy for highly treatment-experienced HIV patients; agency clarified items it need primarily related to dosage levels
|Innovent Biologics Inc., of San Francisco
|Sulinno (adalimumab)
|Biosimilar of Humira
|Rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis and psoriasis
|National Medical Products Administration of China approved the drug
|Nippon Shinyaku Co. Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan
|Viltepso (viltolarsen)
|Morpholino antisense oligonucleotide
|Duchenne muscular dystrophy
|FDA issued a priority review voucher for the approval of a rare pediatric disease product application
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.