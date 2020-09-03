Cytodyn Inc., of Vancouver, Washington

Leronlimab (PRO-140)

CCR5 antagonist

COVID-19

U.K. MHRA requested meeting Sept. 9, 2020, to discuss company’s request for fast track approval to treat patients with mild to moderate symptoms; on the suggestion of the MHRA, Cytodyn will submit its current phase III CD12 study for severe to critical COVID-19 patients in the U.K. to the Urgent Public Health Research scheme to receive possible financial support from the trial sites and government