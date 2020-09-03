Rain Therapeutics Inc., a California company developing targeted cancer therapies with a biomarker-based strategy, has raised a $63 million series B round led by Boxer Capital to support its development of the small-molecule MDM2 inhibitor RAIN-32 (milademetan) for the potential treatment for liposarcoma and other cancers.

Excitement for the molecule, recently in-licensed from Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. for an undisclosed sum, is rooted in the Tokyo-based company having "figured something out that the other programs in this space have been struggling with," Rain CEO and co-founder Avanish Vellanki told BioWorld: dosing.

"The secret sauce of a successful MDM2 inhibitor is being able to dose patients for a period of time, but then back off and allow patients to recover before you begin another sequence of dosing," he said. That right-paced regimen may support not just a longer duration of treatment with less toxicity, but also potentially diminish the need for dose reductions and discontinuations of the medicine.

"Every drug in the MDM2 landscape is going to differ in its ability to have alternate dosing schedules that are effective. It just so happens that Daiichi identified that schedule rather early on. And we think that will allow a faster path through clinical development,” he said.

In February 2017, the FDA granted the drug orphan status for the treatment of liposarcoma, followed in March by an EMA orphan designation for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

Early learnings

Much of what's known about the dosing was learned in a phase I study in people with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas. Of 86 evaluable patients on all dosing schedules tested in the open-label study, 52 achieved stable disease as the best response, with medium duration of stable disease of 7.7 months, according to a poster presentation made during the 54th American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting in June 2018. It has also been evaluated in phase I studies evaluating its merits in other cancers and is part of an ongoing Daiichi study combining it with the FLT3 tyrosine kinase inhibitor quizartinib for the potential treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia.

Avanish Vellanki, CEO and co-founder, Rain

Rain now has plans to start testing the drug, formerly known as DS-3032, in 2021 in both well- and de-differentiated liposarcomas, which together account for about two-thirds of liposarcomas and both exhibit gene amplification of MDM2. An additional tumor-agnostic basket trial in high-MDM2 cancers will follow, potentially expanding evaluation of the drug to bladder cancer, Merkel cell carcinoma and mesothelioma, among other tumor types. Proceeds from the series B are expected to allow Rain's team to bring both studies to completion, lining them up to yield data in 2023, Vellanki said.

Liposarcoma is a type of tumor that arises from fat tissue. Initial treatment of liposarcomas is often surgical, sometimes followed by radiation. But when those approaches don't work, or a tumor has metastasized even after treatment with an anthracycline chemotherapy, other drugs can be used.

So far, the FDA has given a green light to Eisai Inc.'s microtubule inhibitor, Halaven (eribulin). In January 2016, it became the first FDA-approved treatment to deliver an improvement in survival time for people with soft tissue sarcomas, helping them reach a median overall survival of 15.6 months in a pivotal trial. Before that, in October 2015, the marine-derived alkaloid Yondelis (trabectedin), from Pharmamar SA and Johnson & Johnson won FDA approval for the treatment of liposarcoma, following an anthracycline-containing regimen. Both drugs were approved on the basis of superiority to dacarbazine.

MDM2 inhibition has drawn solid interest over time. There's an early stage effort underway at Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH with BI-907828. Other programs, such as Novartis AG's siremadlin and Roche Holding AG's idasanutlin appear to have been discontinued over time.

Still, the value of the target remains clear, with its inhibitory effects on p53, a critical tumor suppressor, representing an "attractive treatment approach for cancers with wild-type or functional TP53," Marina Konopleva, deputy chair and chief of the leukemia biology research section at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, said in a recent review article published in Nature Leukemia.

More in the pipeline

In addition to RAIN-32, Newark, Calif.-based Rain is still testing tarloxotinib, a pan-HER inhibitor that was the former primary focus of the company at the time of its $18.4 million series A financing, announced in May 2018. It remains under evaluation in people with either HER2-activating mutations or EGFR exon 20 insertions.

Since the study’s start, the company has added a third cohort to the study: patients with NRG1, HER1 and HER4 fusions, a group that could represent more than 18,000 patients per year, Vellanki said. The addition will extend the trial's readout a little beyond its currently-filed March 2021 completion date in ClinicalTrials.gov, but in the service of meeting a substantial unmet need.

Rain is also advancing a program of small-molecule inhibitors of RAD52, a molecule that's one of the components of the DNA damage response. It was licensed from Drexel University and has evidenced “potent in vitro and in vivo activity in BRCA1-deficient xenograft models, alone and in combination with PARP inhibitors,” the company said. The program is about two years away from the clinic.

New investors in the series B financing included Boston-based Cormorant Asset Management, Palo Alto, Calif.-based Samsara Biocapital, Denver-based Janus Henderson Investors and Logos Capital. Existing investors BVF Partners LP and Perceptive Advisors also participated in the round.