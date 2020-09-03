Tampa, Fla.-based H-Cyte Inc., a medical biosciences company that develops treatment options in regenerative medicine to help manage chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other lung diseases, has extended the expiration time of its rights offering to 5:00 p.m. EST on Sept. 11, 2020, to provide additional time to accommodate shareholder orders and delays in processing. Under the terms of the rights offering, for each share of H-Cyte common stock owned on the record date of July 28, 2020, a holder received one right to purchase three shares of series A preferred stock at a price of $0.014 per share of series A preferred stock.

Champaign, Ill.-based Photonicare Inc., a company that provides physicians with diagnostic tools, reported an oversubscribed $5.2 million series A financing led by i2E Management Company Inc., with co-investment from OSF Ventures, Sony Innovation Fund, and Dreampact Ventures. The company also reported it has received a $2.1 million Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The funds will be used to expand Photonicare’s executive team, ramp up manufacturing, execute on the company’s sales and marketing plan, fuel artificial intelligence development to enable real-time decision support for the Tomi Scope, and expand reimbursement activities and customer support.

Janesville, Wis.-based Shine Medical Technologies LLC, a producer of medical isotopes, closed an $80 million series C financing. Fidelity Management and Research Company LLC was the largest investor in the round, which also included participation from other new investors and the company’s current investors. Shine is building an isotope production facility in Janesville. The facility will initially produce molybdenum-99, or Mo-99, which is used in more than 40 million patient procedures annually. There has been little or no domestic production of the isotope for decades, causing chronic shortages of Mo-99. The company’s production facility will be capable of supplying more than one-third of the global demand for Mo-99, it said.