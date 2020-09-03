Company Product Description Indication Status

Avanos Medical Inc., of Alpharetta, Ga. Coolief cooled radiofrequency Uses water-cooled technology to deactivate pain-transmitting sensory nerves Management of chronic knee pain caused by osteoarthritis Published randomized, multicentered clinical trial comparing the safety and efficacy of Coolief radiofrequency ablation (CRFA) to hyaluronic acid (HA) injection in the Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery; at 6 months, 71.1% of subjects receiving CRFA reported ≥50% pain relief vs. 37.8% of subjects receiving HA; those receiving CRFA had a 48.2% improvement in Western Ontario & McMaster University Osteoarthritis Index score at 6 months vs. 22.6% of subjects treated with HA; 72.4% of subjects in the CRFA group reported improvements in global perceived effect vs. 40.2% in the HA group

Cicero Diagnostics Inc., of Huntington Beach, Calif. Receptivadx BCL6 protein test Detection of uterine lining dysfunction commonly associated with endometriosis Study that followed the progress of 189 in vitro fertilization (IVF) patients in the U.S. over a 2-year period was published in Fertility and Sterility; study looked at treatment outcomes in women with positive Receptivadx results vs. women that tested negative and received no treatment; in the patients testing positive and treated, there was a demonstrated a 64% live birth rate achieved on the next IVF transfer

Exactech Inc., of Gainesville, Fla. Equinoxe shoulder system Implantable prosthesis Reverse total shoulder replacement surgery The Equinoxe shoulder system demonstrated low acromial and scapular fracture rates, according to a study published in the Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery; study of 4,125 shoulders showed that the acromial and scapular fracture rate associated with the Equinoxe is 1.5%

Gala Therapeutics Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif. Rheox bronchial rheoplasty system Bronchoscopic system that delivers non-thermal pulsed energy Reduces mucus-producing cells in patients with chronic bronchitis Published 12-month safety and efficacy data in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine; bronchial rheoplasty was performed successfully in 30 patients with no device-related serious adverse events; mean reductions from baseline in the COPD Assessment Test (CAT) and St. George's Respiratory Questionnaire (SGRQ) total scores were 7.0 and 15.2 points, respectively, exceeding the minimal clinically important differences of 2 points for CAT and 4 points for the SGRQ; these improvements were driven by a 28% reduction in cough and 41% reduction in mucus symptoms; histopathological analysis of the airway mucosa showed a 39% reduction in mucus-producing goblet cell hyperplasia scores in the airways

Inspiremd Inc., of Tel Aviv, Israel Cguard embolic prevention system Micronet-covered stent For the prevention of stroke caused by carotid artery disease treatment Presented updated data from the ongoing PARADIGM-EXTEND study of Cguard at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2020; at 30-day follow-up of 480 patients, there were no peri-procedural major strokes or death; the total death/stroke/myocardial incidence at 30 days was 1.04% (5/480) due to two minor strokes, one myocardial infarction and two stent-unrelated deaths; of the 480 patients, 354 completed the 12-month follow-up with only 1 patient experiencing in-stent restenosis, 0.28%; at the 12-month follow-up there were no other device-related adverse clinical events of the 480 patients, 46 completed the 60-month follow-up period with one more case of in-stent restenosis and no additional cases of device-related stroke

Smith+Nephew, of London Pico Single use negative pressure wound therapy (sNPWT) system Treatment of surgical, chronic and acute wounds Study demonstrated that Pico sNPWT beats standard dressings in reducing surgical site complications following cardiac surgery; Pico sNPWT significantly reduced the incidence of surgical site complications by 64%, which resulted in a 68% reduction in deep sternal wound infections by helping prevent the spread of superficial infectious material