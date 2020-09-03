Biofourmis Inc. scooped up $100 million in a series C round that was led by Softbank Vision Fund 2. The funds are earmarked to accelerate U.S. and global expansion of Biofourmis’ artificial intelligence (AI)-powered health analytics platform and to advance its pipeline of digital therapeutics. The company focuses software-based therapeutics and AI tools for personal predictive care and has U.S. FDA-cleared products that aim to boost clinicians’ ability to remotely monitor and treat patients.

Existing investors Edbi, Massmutual Ventures, Openspace Ventures and Sequoia Capital participated in the financing. With this latest round, Biofourmis has raised a total of $145 million to date.

To position it for future growth, the Boston-based company is restructuring into two vertical business units: Biofourmis Health and Biofourmis Therapeutics. The new funds will be split about equally between the two businesses.

The two units will share a similar platform and real-world database of more than 4.5 million patients, which is used to train and test its algorithms, but will have dedicated teams with a very different approach and business models, Biofourmis CEO Kuldeep Singh Rajput told BioWorld. “The platform is shared … but the focus remains separated because the rigor, the clinical testing and validation the Biofourmis Therapeutics products will go through has a super high bar compared to the Biofourmis Health.”

Biofourmis Health

Biofourmis Health will focus on virtual care models to manage patients with complex chronic conditions from the acute phase through the post-acute phase. The company’s AI-based Biovitals platform is layered with personalized care pathways to manage patients with heart failure, coronary artery disease, respiratory ailments and cancer, especially those undergoing chemo/radiation therapy CAR-T (chimeric antigen receptor T cell) treatment.

Kuldeep Singh Rajput, CEO of Biofourmis

“This is primarily the home hospital model for acute care and then gradually transitioning them to the post-acute phase to monitor them remotely at home,” Rajput said.

Funds from the series C will go toward commercializing the platform’s two core products in heart failure and oncology, including building up operational, product management and sales teams in the U.S. and internationally to support market growth.

For heart failure, Biofourmis has a 90-day program that provides patients with a platform, wearable sensor, Everion, and a patient-facing app for medication management, symptom monitoring and communicating with their caregiver. The sensor captures nearly 20 physiological parameters, and the data is then processed with Biofourmis’ analytics engine to predict heart failure ahead of a critical event and optimize dosage and therapy.

Biofourmis is currently commercializing the heart failure product in the U.S. and globally in conjunction with Novartis AG’s Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan). “Any patient who gets Entresto gets our monitoring platform,” Rajput said, adding that’s one way the company is able to achieve massive scale.

He said the company is looking to partner with other pharmaceutical companies on its heart failure product, as well as sell it directly to hospitals.

In April, Biofourmis acquired Los Angeles-based Gaido Health from Takeda Pharmaceuticals, significantly expanding its oncology offerings. The Gaido platform has since been reformulated and integrated into the Biovitals platform to focus on patients receiving CAR-T treatment, which has significant side effects, including neurotoxicity, cytokine release syndrome and infection.

According to Rajput, nearly 35% of CAR-T patients show up in the emergency room within 14 to 30 days of starting treatment, and many remain there for observation. “That’s a huge associated cost, and CAR-T costs close to $400 for the treatment,” he said. “The goal is to monitor patient post-CAR-T treatment to be able to manage them at home and detect those complications ahead of time.”

In addition to the heart failure and oncology products, Biofourmis Health is developing two additional products to focus on areas like solid tumors, post chemo/radiation therapy, respiratory illness and other cardiovascular diseases like atrial fibrillation.

Biofourmis Therapeutics

Biofourmis Therapeutics will focus on developing digital therapies for unmet clinical needs. Rajput likened the endeavor to a tech-enabled pharma company with a similar approach to early product development, regulatory approval, market access and commercialization.

“We will not actually build drugs, but we will build digital therapies which will go through a very similar drug development process based on phase I, phase II clinical trials, eventually phase III and approvals by the FDA,” via the NDA pathway, he said.

The pipeline, which is currently focused on cardiovascular disease, will include monotherapies that use software to treat and manage a condition and combination therapies that combine a digital therapy with a pharmaceutical therapy.

Biofourmis recently announced a partnership with Tokyo-based Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. to co-develop combination therapies for Chugai’s drug portfolio. The companies are currently recruiting patients in the U.S. and Singapore for a phase I trial of an as-yet-unnamed digital therapeutic for measuring pain levels in endometriosis patients.

Biofourmis Therapeutics currently has two phase III products and two in early-state development. Its first candidate is a software therapeutic for patients wit heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. Like the health side version for heart failure, patients would go home from the hospital with a physician-prescribed sensor and mobile app for early detection and optimization of therapy. “But in this case, the optimization of therapy is very personalized for that specific individual, where we are directly sending recommendations to the patient and medications would be delivered to the patient’s home,” Rajput said.

Once approved by the FDA, the company will be able to claim that its closed-loop system may improve functional capacity and quality of life and decrease mortality in heart failure, just like a traditional pharmaceutical, which is “the reason we need to go through multiple studies to demonstrate safety and efficacy,” Rajput said.

Biofourmis expects to complete a pivotal trial of the heart failure therapeutic by the end of this year or early in 2021, and then start the process of FDA approval.

The company’s other phase III candidate is for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. “In the next 12 months, we should have at least one product, a true digital therapy, cleared by the FDA and on the market,” Rajput said.

The two products in early development are for coronary artery disease and atrial fibrillation.

“In the last seven months, health care has fast-forwarded by at least five years” Rajput said. “Despite a challenging global economic environment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we expect that our latest funding round will accelerate Biofourmis’ plans to rapidly scale to support more health care provider, pharmaceutical and health plan clients across the world. We will continue to drive an evolution toward a more personalized and predictive remote method of care delivery that patients prefer and that enables better outcomes.”