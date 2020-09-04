Mount Vernon, New York-based Applied UV Inc., an infection prevention technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultra violet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, reported the closing of its initial public offering of 1 million shares of its common stock at a price of $5.00 per share on Sept. 2, and the closing of the underwriter’s exercise in full of its overallotment option to purchase 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The stock began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on Aug. 31, under the symbol AUVI. Applied UV received aggregate gross proceeds from both closings of $5.75 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. Network 1 Financial Securities Inc. acted as the managing underwriter for the offering and Dawson James Securities Inc. acted as co-underwriter.