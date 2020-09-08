Amarin Corp. plc, of Dublin, didn’t have to wait long for a decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which Sept. 3 upheld the March ruling by the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada in favor of generic firms Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Inc., of Hyderabad, India, and Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc, of London, in connection with abbreviated NDAs for generic versions of fish oil-derived cardiovascular drug Vascepa (icosapent ethyl). Amarin said it was “extremely disappointed” with the ruling, which came barely a day after the court heard arguments, and is reviewing its legal options, expecting to file within 30 days a petition for an en banc review of the current panel decision by the full panel of active judges. Shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN), which dropped 30% on the day of the hearing, fell another 9.5% Sept. 3 to close at $4.56.

As part of its preparations for a U.S.-wide rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine this year, the CDC has contracted with McKesson Corp. to distribute vaccines to state and local health departments, medical facilities, doctors’ offices and other vaccine providers. In a letter to state governors, the CDC said McKesson will need business and building permits for new distribution centers throughout the country. Noting that the normal time to obtain the permits could be a significant barrier to the success of the vaccine program, the CDC asked the governors to expedite the applications and, if necessary, waive requirements that would keep the distribution facilities from becoming fully operational by Nov. 1. The requirements that may need to be waived “will not compromise the safety or the integrity of the products being distributed,” according to the letter.

Although the FDA last week granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for convalescent plasma to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19, the NIH’s COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel said Sept. 1 there is insufficient data to recommend either for or against its use. In updated treatment guidelines, the panel stressed the need for prospective, well-controlled, adequately powered randomized trials to determine whether convalescent plasma is effective and safe. The panel added that convalescent plasma should not be considered standard of care for treating patients with COVID-19. The update echoed what FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said when he announced the EUA. He noted the need for “adequate and well-controlled randomized trials” to definitively demonstrate the efficacy of convalescent plasma and to determine its optimal attributes and the appropriate patient populations. The EUA was not intended to make convalescent plasma the new standard of care for treating patients with COVID-19, Hahn said.