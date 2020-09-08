AB Science SA, of Paris, said preclinical data published on the bioRxiv preprint service reported that a drug repurposing screen identified masitinib as a 3CLpro inhibitor that blocks replication of SARS-CoV-2 in vitro. Data from the independent study elucidated masitinib’s mechanism of action against SARS-CoV-2, showing that masitinib inhibits 3CLpro, a SARS-CoV-2 protease that is crucial for virus infection and reproduction, by directly binding to the protease catalytic site. Masitinib recently received authorization by the French Medicine Agency (ANSM) to initiate a phase II study testing the drug in combination with isoquercetin for the treatment of COVID-19.

Aegis Life Inc., of San Diego, was founded with a goal of developing a novel DNA vaccine that is differentiated from other COVID-19 vaccine approaches, using Edmonton, Alberta-based Entos Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Fusogenix gene delivery technology. Fusogenix is an alternative to using electroporation devices to deliver DNA inside human cells. The flexibility of Fusogenix may enable Aegis Life’s investigational DNA vaccine to target and deliver simultaneously the spike (S) protein and the nucleocapsid (N) protein intracellularly, Aegis said.

Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI), of Albany, N.Y., said it signed a supply agreement with Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K., to support the manufacture of Astrazeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AZD-1222. AMRI will be responsible for the sterile fill/finish at its drug product manufacturing facility in Albuquerque, N.M. The facility’s cGMP manufacturing capacity could potentially produce millions of doses of AZD-1222 annually, AMRI said.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., of San Diego, reported preclinical data showing that Lunar-COV19 (ARCT-021) produced robust antibody responses, with neutralizing antibody titers increasing up to day 60, in mice. Single doses of the drug at both the 2-μg and 10-μg levels completely protected human ACE2 transgenic mice from both mortality and even measurable infection following wild-type SARS-CoV-2 challenge.

City of Hope, of Duarte, Calif., plans to run a phase I study testing leflunomide, an anti-inflammatory drug that is FDA-approved for rheumatoid arthritis, in cancer patients with COVID-19.

Curevac NV, of Tubingen, Germany, said it received notification from the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) and expects to receive up to €252 million (US$298.3 million) to support the development of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. In July, Curevac had applied for a grant as part of a special program to accelerate the research and development of vaccines against SARS-CoV-2. In addition to the further development of Curevac's vaccine candidate against COVID-19, the grant is expected to be used for the rapid expansion of the vaccine production. Payments are contingent on reaching predefined milestones. Curevac expects funding of up to €103 million in 2020 and up to €149 million in 2021.

Decode Genetics, of Iceland, a subsidiary of Thousand Oaks, Calif.-based Amgen Inc., published data in The New England Journal of Medicine showing the level of antiviral antibodies against SARS-CoV2 didn’t decline within four months of diagnosis.

Elix Inc., of Tokyo, and Astellas Pharma Inc., also of Tokyo, said they plan to develop algorithms that use artificial intelligence to predict compound activity, generate compound structures and conduct retrosynthetic analysis. They plan to use AI for predicting the pharmacological activity and properties of compounds such as absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, physical properties and toxicity to generate compound structures and conduct retrosynthetic analysis.

Elixirgen Therapeutics Inc., of Baltimore, said Fujita Health University received a contract from the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development to initiate phase I/II trials of the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, EXG-5003. Clinical trials are expected to begin at Fujita Health University Hospital in Aichi, Japan, in the first quarter of 2021. EXG-5003 is a temperature-sensitive self-replicating RNA vaccine expressing the receptor binding domain of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. It was optimized for intradermal injection with potential dose-sparing and safety benefits, the company said.

Enesi Pharma Ltd., of Oxford, U.K., said it is partnering with the University of Adelaide to develop a new thermostable, solid dose DNA vaccine for Zika virus to prevent infection of pregnant women and the resultant congenital effects in the unborn child. The project will employ Enesi's Implavax formulation expertise and platform to create a protective Zika virus DNA vaccine in a solid dose implant format for transcutaneous delivery via a needle-free device. The AU$1.35 million (US$981,396) collaboration aims to advance the vaccine to phase I trials.

Harbour Biomed, of Shanghai, presented data on HBM-1022, a monoclonal antibody targeting C-C chemokine receptor type 8 (CCR8), at the 16th PEGS Boston Summit. In a preclinical model, the antibody, tested as a monotherapy and in combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.), depleted a subpopulation of tumor resident CCR8+ Tregs in the tumor microenvironment and inhibited tumor growth. HBM-1022 also blocked the binding of CCL1 to CCR8.

HDT Bio Corp., of Seattle, was awarded an $8.2 million grant from the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease to support the development of HDT-301, a vaccine to prevent COVID-19. HDT plans to start a phase I study testing the RNA-based vaccine in 2020.

Medicinova Inc., of La Jolla, Calif., reported progress on its intranasal formulation of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine to prevent COVID-19. Using the BC-PIV viral vector platform, Medicinova has confirmed SARS-CoV-2-specific protein antigen on the membrane surfaces can bind to ACE2, the receptor for SARS-CoV-2. In mice, the vaccine candidates were able to induce antibodies to the virus. The company is currently testing for the presence of neutralizing antibodies in the mice.

Nanoviricides Inc., of Shelton, Conn., reported in an update that it is close to declaring a clinical candidate for treating patients infected with SARS-CoV-2. Previous work has shown antiviral therapies based on its nanomedicines platform to be effective against multiple coronaviruses in the company's own BSL2 Virology Lab, and therapies also have been shown to be highly effective in an animal study to combat infection by a related coronavirus that uses the same ACE2 receptor as does SARS-CoV-2. Nanoviricides said it has completed CMC studies and is in the process of drafting sections of an IND for a COVID-19 candidate.

Neuclone Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Sydney, disclosed two additional biosimilars in active development, referring PD-1 inhibitors Opdivo (nivolumab, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.) and Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.). Both candidates are in advanced preclinical development and are being co-developed by Neuclone and its strategic manufacturing partner, Serum Institute of India (Serum Institute).

Oxford Biomedica plc, of Oxford, U.K., and Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K., signed an 18-month supply agreement for Oxford to manufacture Astrazeneca's adenovirus vector-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AZD-1222. The deal contains an option to extend the supply period for an additional 18 months by mutual agreement. Astrazeneca will pay Oxford £15 million (US$20 million) up front as a capacity reservation fee. Oxford expects to receive more than £35million plus certain materials costs for manufacturing AZD-1222 until the end of 2021.

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings, of San Rafael, Calif., has developed Nomovid, a nasal spray prophylaxis designed to prevent COVID-19. The treatment was greater than 99.9% effective in vitro against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The company has applied for funding from the U.S. government’s Operation Warp Speed and asked for an emergency use authorization.

Pharmabcine Inc., of Daejeon, South Korea, signed a contract with Binex Co. Ltd., of Busan Metropolitan City, South Korea, to produce olinvacimab (TTAC-0001), a monoclonal antibody targeting VEGFR2, in a 5,000 L production line.

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Sydney, received an Innovation Connections grant of AU$37,508 (US$27,650) plus goods and services tax from the Australian government's Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources as part of its Entrepreneurs’ Programme. The grant will support the development of RECCE-327 as a treatment for COVID-19. The company is eligible for a grant of up to AU$50,000 in additional funding upon successful completion of milestones.

Redhill Biopharma Ltd., of Tel Aviv, Israel disclosed the selection of opaganib, a proprietary, first-in-class, orally administered, sphingosine kinase-2 selective inhibitor being evaluated for the treatment of severe COVID-19 pneumonia, to receive a $300,000 grant from Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Vaccines, Treatments and Therapies program. The grant was awarded to Redhill’s partner, Apogee Biotechnology Corp., of Hummelstown, Pa., from whom Redhill licensed opaganib, which will conduct the research being supported by the grant.

Relation Therapeutics Ltd., of London, and Mila (Quebec AI Institute) launched Project RE, which will use machine learning to identify repurposed drug combinations as potential therapies for COVID-19. The project is supported by a $1.3 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Twist Bioscience Corp., of South San Francisco, reported in vitro data showing its therapeutic antibodies, both immunoglobulin G antibodies and smaller single domain VHH nanobodies, were able to neutralize SARS-CoV-2.

Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd., of Yunnan China, reached an agreement with Körber AG, of Lüneburg, Germany, to implement Körber’s Werum PAS-X MES, in Walvax’s manufacturing plant in Yuxi, China.