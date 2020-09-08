Company Product Description Indication Status Date
Arch Biopartners Inc., of Toronto Metablok LSALT peptide COVID-19 Filed applications to Turkish Ministry of Health and local Ethics Committee to recruit patients in phase II trial 9/1/20
Cytodyn Inc., of Vancouver, Washington Leronlimab (PRO-140) CCR5 antagonist COVID-19 U.K. MHRA requested meeting Sept. 9, 2020, to discuss company’s request for fast track approval to treat patients with mild to moderate symptoms; on the suggestion of the MHRA, Cytodyn will submit its current phase III CD12 study for severe to critical COVID-19 patients in the U.K. to the Urgent Public Health Research scheme to receive possible financial support from the trial sites and government 9/3/20
Dompé Farmaceutici SpA, of Milan, Italy Reparixin Inhibits interleukin-8 COVID-19 Brazil’s regulatory agency, Anvisa, cleared a phase II/III trial in severe COVID-19 patients 9/2/20
Inmune Bio Inc., of La Jolla, Calif. Quellor Selective soluble TNF inhibitor Immune-mediated complications in COVID-19 FDA accepted the IND for a phase II trial 9/1/20
Innovent Biologics Inc., of San Francisco Sulinno (adalimumab) Biosimilar of Humira Rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis and psoriasis National Medical Products Administration of China approved the drug 9/3/20
Mesoblast Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia Remestemcel-L Mesenchymal stem cell-based therapy COVID-19 Received ethics approval to include Australian hospitals in phase III study in ventilator-dependent COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome 9/2/20
Nippon Shinyaku Co. Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan  Viltepso (viltolarsen) Morpholino antisense oligonucleotide Duchenne muscular dystrophy FDA issued a priority review voucher for the approval of a rare pediatric disease product application 9/3/20

