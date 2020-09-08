|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Date
|Arch Biopartners Inc., of Toronto
|Metablok
|LSALT peptide
|COVID-19
|Filed applications to Turkish Ministry of Health and local Ethics Committee to recruit patients in phase II trial
|9/1/20
|Cytodyn Inc., of Vancouver, Washington
|Leronlimab (PRO-140)
|CCR5 antagonist
|COVID-19
|U.K. MHRA requested meeting Sept. 9, 2020, to discuss company’s request for fast track approval to treat patients with mild to moderate symptoms; on the suggestion of the MHRA, Cytodyn will submit its current phase III CD12 study for severe to critical COVID-19 patients in the U.K. to the Urgent Public Health Research scheme to receive possible financial support from the trial sites and government
|9/3/20
|Dompé Farmaceutici SpA, of Milan, Italy
|Reparixin
|Inhibits interleukin-8
|COVID-19
|Brazil’s regulatory agency, Anvisa, cleared a phase II/III trial in severe COVID-19 patients
|9/2/20
|Inmune Bio Inc., of La Jolla, Calif.
|Quellor
|Selective soluble TNF inhibitor
|Immune-mediated complications in COVID-19
|FDA accepted the IND for a phase II trial
|9/1/20
|Innovent Biologics Inc., of San Francisco
|Sulinno (adalimumab)
|Biosimilar of Humira
|Rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis and psoriasis
|National Medical Products Administration of China approved the drug
|9/3/20
|Mesoblast Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia
|Remestemcel-L
|Mesenchymal stem cell-based therapy
|COVID-19
|Received ethics approval to include Australian hospitals in phase III study in ventilator-dependent COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome
|9/2/20
|Nippon Shinyaku Co. Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan
|Viltepso (viltolarsen)
|Morpholino antisense oligonucleotide
|Duchenne muscular dystrophy
|FDA issued a priority review voucher for the approval of a rare pediatric disease product application
|9/3/20
|
Notes
The date indicated refers to the BioWorld Regulatory actions table in which the news item can be found.
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.