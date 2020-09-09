Albireo Pharma Inc., of Boston, said it has begun, subject to market and other conditions, a proposed underwritten public offering of 3 million shares of its common stock and intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares. Cowen and William Blair are acting as the joint book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering.

Athenex Inc., of Buffalo, N.Y., said it intends to offer and sell, subject to market conditions, 10 million shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering and expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5 million shares at the public offering price. SVB Leerink, RBC Capital Markets and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers and Oppenheimer & Co. is acting as lead manager for the offering.

Grail Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif., said it filed with the SEC for a proposed IPO of its common stock in the U.S. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The company has applied to list its common stock on Nasdaq under the symbol GRAL.

Greenwich Lifesciences Inc., of Stafford, Texas, which planned to raise up to $21 million in an IPO of 2.7 million shares at a price range of $7.50 to $8.50 in June, has now amended the terms to 1.26 million shares priced between $5.75 and $6.75 per share. It has applied to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol GLSI. The company is developing GP2, an immunotherapy designed to prevent the recurrence of breast cancer following surgery. It is a 9 amino acid transmembrane peptide of the HER2/neu, a cell surface receptor protein that is expressed in 75% of breast cancers in addition to a variety of other common cancers. The company is planning to begin a phase III trial of GP2 this year.

Metacrine Inc., of San Diego, which is focused on developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases, has established terms for its planned IPO and will offer 6.54 million shares priced between $12 and $14 per share. The company has recently been granted FDA fast track designation for MET-409, its lead farnesoid X receptor agonist, for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. The company plans to list on Nasdaq under the symbol MTCR.

Oncoimmune Inc., of Rockville, Md., said it completed a $56 million financing from a series B equity round co-led by HM Capital and a blue-chip investor. Existing investors 3E Bioventures Capital and Kaitai Capital, as well as additional new investors GBA Fund and GF Xinde, also joined the round. The company said it will use the proceeds to support its therapeutic programs in late-stage clinical trials and to expand its product pipeline. Its lead product, CD24Fc, is being evaluated in two phase III programs – one to determine its ability to protect against immune destruction in severe and critical COVID-19 patients, and one in leukemia patients that are prone to acute graft-vs.-host disease after receiving allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The COVID-19 trial has been initiated in 17 medical centers nationwide and is enrolling severe and critical COVID-19 patients that either require supplemental oxygen support or high flow oxygen non-invasive ventilation, in addition to ICU patients requiring invasive mechanical ventilation. The study plans to enroll more than 270 patients and is near its enrollment target, with top-line readouts expected shortly.

Sernova Corp., of London, Ontario, said it has secured a $2 million lead order in connection with a proposed nonbrokered private placement. The company is offering up to 10 million units at 30 cents for each unit that would consist of one common share and one full warrant exercisable into a common share at 35 cents. The proceeds will be used to accelerate development of a cellular local immune protection technology it acquired, advance the immune-protected diabetes stem cell-derived program and support a U.S. phase I/II diabetes trial.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., said it has agreed to sell 2.297 million shares priced at $10.88 each in a registered direct offering to New York-based Pfizer Inc. for gross proceeds of $25 million. The company intends to use the net proceeds to help fund ongoing and planned clinical trials for its CD47 program, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.