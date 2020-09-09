Discgenics Inc., of Salt Lake City, appointed Jeff Poole, formerly of Medtronic’s spine and biologics divisions, to the position of chief financial officer.

Entrinsic Biosciences Inc., of Norwood, Mass., named Mario Wanderley as chief financial officer.

Medx Health Corp., of Mississauga, Ontario, appointed Mike Druhan to president for dermatological services and products. Louie Canitano has been named managing director for light therapy products.

Sherlock Biosciences Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., said Martin Madaus will join the company as chief operating officer.

Vitall Intelligence Inc., of Toronto, said Dianne Carmichael has been named as the company’s CEO.