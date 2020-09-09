Columbia, Md.-based Ambu Inc., a developer of single-use endoscopes, has been awarded a contract with UroGPO, the largest Group Purchasing Organization for urology private practice clinics in the U.S. The three-year agreement is awarded for Ambu’s Ascope 4 Cysto and Aview 2 Advance HD Monitor, effective Sept. 14.

Vancouver, British Columbia-based Avricore Health Inc. a developer of pharmacy-based point-of-care testing solutions, plans to offer its Healthtab system as a stand-alone service to improve COVID-19 case reporting. The company offers a device agnostic point-of-care testing platform, including a web API, that allows data to flow with patient consent, directly from an analyzer to the health records and reporting systems being used in a particular region.

Benchmark Electronics Inc., of Tempe, Ariz., reported a manufacturing partnership to scale delivery of London-based Dnanudge Ltd.’s rapid, lab-free reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) COVID-19 testing system.

Nashville-based Change Healthcare has been awarded two multiyear contracts with Irving, Texas-based Vizient Inc. The agreements give Vizient members access to contract savings for Change Healthcare Enterprise Imaging and Cardiology Hemo, a hemodynamic monitoring solution.

Hauppauge, N.Y.-based Chembio Diagnostics Inc., a point-of-care diagnostic company focused on infectious diseases, reported its initiation of the notification process and submission of an application for emergency use authorization (EUA) to the U.S. FDA for its new rapid antibody test system, DPP SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG. The DPP SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG test system detects antibodies to the Spike Receptor Binding Domain in the blood that the body produces in response to a COVID-19 infection. Objective results can be obtained within 15 minutes using fingerstick, venous whole blood, plasma, or serum samples.

Alpharetta Ga.-based Clearside Biomedical Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious back of the eye diseases, reported that its licensing partner, Rockville, Md.-based Regenexbio Inc., has dosed the first patient in its phase II clinical trial to evaluate the suprachoroidal delivery of RGX-314, an adeno-associated virus gene therapy, using Clearside’s SCS Microinjector for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration.

Coremap Inc., of Burlington, Vt., has been awarded a phase I small business innovation research grant from the National Science Foundation to support development of technology aimed at expanding treatment opportunities for patients with atrial fibrillation.

D&D Pharmatech, of Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, reported the launch of its fourth subsidiary, Valted Seq, focusing on the discovery of neurodegenerative disease pathways and biomarkers to support development of new therapies and diagnostics. D&D Pharmatech is also the parent of Neuraly, Precision Molecular and Theraly Fibrosis.

Cambridge, U.K.-based Evonetix Ltd. and Analog Devices Inc., of Norwood, Mass., are collaborating to advance and commercially scale up Evonetix’s microelectromechanical systems (MEMS)-based silicon chips and speed the development of Evonetix’s first product, a DNA desktop writer.

Fotona d.o.o., of Ljubljana, Slovenia, has acquired the dental division of A.R.C. Laser GmbH, of Nuremberg, Germany. Fontana has previously been a distributor of A.R.C.’s Xlase 1064nm dental lasers in the U.S. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ashville, N.C.-based Genova Diagnostics Inc. has partnered with Rocky Mountain Analytical, a subsidiary of Lifelabs with headquarters in Calgary, Alberta, to allow greater accessibility and cost-effectiveness of Genova testing in Canada.

The Joint Commission Center for Transforming Healthcare, of Oakbrook Terrace, Ill., has launched its Reducing Sepsis Mortality Targeted Solutions Tool, a web-based application to help providers reduce sepsis-related deaths and increase sepsis protocol compliance in hospitals.

Hospitech Respiration Ltd., of Tel Aviv, has teamed up with Medline Industries Inc., of Northfield, Ill., for exclusive distribution of its Ag Cuffill device in the U.S.

Phoenix-based Magellan Health Inc. and Livongo Health Inc., of Mountain View, Calif., are partnering to make Livongo for Behavioral Health available to Magellan Health customers and their members as the digital entry point to a wide range of Magellan Health and Livongo solutions and services.

Seattle-based Nanostring Technologies Inc. reported the formation of the Geomx Translational Leadership Network (GTLN) to advance the application of spatial biology in large translational research studies. The GTLN currently includes members of the Geomx Breast Cancer Consortium, created in 2019, and the newly established Geomx COVID-19 Consortium. Nanostring is accepting applications for new members to form future consortia on oncology, immunology and neuroscience research spanning discovery, translational and clinical applications.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., of Neve Ilan, Israel, has entered an exclusive distribution agreement with Spi Medical, of Mexico City, for the deployment of 630 Nanox.ARC units in Mexico.

Kit Check Inc., of Washington, reported it has signed an agreement with Sca Pharma, of Little Rock, Ark., that allows SCA to add an embedded RFID tag to all of its products. SCA Pharma will be the first 503B partner to utilize Kit Check’s tunnel association technology and register all drugs in the cloud-based registry.

Orexo AB, of Uppsala, Sweden, and Gogomeds, of Southgate, Ky., have formed a partnership to make the web-based therapies Deprexis and Vorvida available for the treatment of depression and management of problematic alcohol misuse, respectively. OXD01, a digital therapy for the treatment of opioid use disorders, will also be available in the U.S. in the fourth quarter of 2020 through the partnership.

Paradise Genomics Inc., of Northbrook, Ill., said it has advanced the development of its whole blood-based assay for gastric cancer by translating a gene expression profile associated with the disease into a high-throughput and cost-effective real-time polymerase chain reaction test. The company is currently assessing strategic partners to help bring the early detection molecular diagnostic to the clinic.

Philadelphia-based Parvizi Surgical Innovation LLC reported an investment and partnership with Coracoid Solutions LLC, an early-stage medical device company focused on sports medicine procedures. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. (PGDx), of Baltimore, said that the CMS Molecular Diagnostics Program (Moldx) has issued a local coverage determination (LCD) for the FDA-cleared PGDx Elio tissue complete assay. The LCD establishes reimbursement for laboratory facilities across the 28-state Moldx jurisdiction, extending Medicare benefits for this comprehensive genomic test to patients living with advanced cancers.

S2 Genomics Inc., of Livermore, Calif., entered distribution agreements with Tokyo-based Scrum Inc., Taiwan-based Pharmigene Inc., Seongnam, South Korea-based Lncbio, Hanam, South Korea-based Thunderbio Science, and Alphington, Australia-based Trendbio Pty. Ltd. for the promotion, sales, and support of S2’s Singulator 100 system and associated products for single-cell genomics and cell biology applications in the Asia-Pacific region.

Sqi Diagnostics Inc., of Toronto, said it is expanding its rapid diagnostic testing portfolio targeting organ transplant, autoimmune disease and serological testing.

Waltham, Mass.-based Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. reported the opening of its new Bioprocessing Collaboration Center in St. Louis.

Thrive Health, a Vancouver, British Columbia-based software company, said the University of Toronto has launched Ucheck, an online COVID-19 self-assessment tool developed by Thrive, for the start of the 2020-2021 academic year. The University of Toronto is the first post-secondary institution to go live with the Thrive self-assessment platform.