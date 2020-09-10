Aegis Life Inc., of San Diego, appointed Hong Jiang chief operating officer.

Amarillo Biosciences Inc., of Amarillo, Texas, appointed Manfred Beilharz to its scientific advisory board.

Atlantic Healthcare plc, of Cambridge, U.K., appointed David Bennett chief operations officer.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, of London, appointed David Gryska to its board.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc., of San Diego, appointed Dean J. Mitchell chair of its board. Laurie Smaldone Alsup has also joined the board.

Lumen Bioscience Inc., of Seattle, appointed Mike Spigarelli chief medical officer.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., of Seattle, appointed Martin Babler to its board.

Phosplatin Therapeutics LLC, of New York, appointed Joseph F. O’Donnell interim chief medical officer and Jason Summa vice president of clinical development.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc., of New York, appointed William H. Carson to its board.

Prilenia Therapeutics BV, of Naarden, the Netherlands, appointed Henk Schuring chief regulatory and commercialization officer.

Rezolute Inc., of Redwood City, Calif., appointed Philippe Fauchet to its board.

Snipr Biome ApS, of Copenhagen, appointed Per Falk to its board.

Spruce Biosciences Inc., of San Francisco, appointed Rosh Dias chief medical officer and Dan Spiegelman to its board.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., appointed Gail Eckhardt to its board.