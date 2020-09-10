Aditx Therapeutics Inc., of Loma Linda, Calif., which is developing an immune reprogramming technology called Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, said it closed its previously upsized $9.6 million underwritten public offering of 2.4 million units, with each unit consisting of one share of common stock, one series A-1 warrant and one series B-1 warrant. The underwriters continue to hold a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 360,000 shares of common stock. Dawson James Securities Inc. acted as the sole book-running manager.

Albireo Pharma Inc., of Boston, priced its public offering of 4 million shares at $40 apiece for gross proceeds of about $160 million. Albireo also granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 shares. Cowen and William Blair are acting as the joint book-running managers, while Wedbush Pacgrow, H.C. Wainwright & Co. and Baird are acting as co-managers for the offering, expected to close on or about Sept. 14. Earlier this week, Albireo’s stock gained 44% on positive phase III data with odevixibat in rare liver disease PFIC. Shares of Albireo (NASDAQ:ALBO) closed Sept. 10 at $40, down $1.61.

Athenex Inc., of Buffalo, N.Y., priced a public offering of 10 million shares at $11 apiece for gross proceeds of about $110 million. The company also granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5 million shares. Athenex intends to use the net proceeds to continue to expand and strengthen its commercial infrastructure, execute label expansion strategies for Oral Paclitaxel, advance the development of its product candidates, invest in its CMC development for its product candidates and manufacturing infrastructure, and fund working capital and other general corporate purposes. SVB Leerink, RBC Capital Markets and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers, and Oppenheimer & Co. is acting as lead manager for the offering, expected to close Sept. 14. Shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) closed Sept. 10 at $11.09, down $2.10.

Codiak Biosciences Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., filed with the SEC Sept. 9 to raise up to $100 million in an IPO. The number of shares and share price have not yet been disclosed. Codiak, which is developing exosome therapeutic candidates targeting solid tumors, is seeking a listing on Nasdaq under the ticker CDAK. The company originally filed for an IPO in April 2019, aiming to raise $86 million, but withdrew the filing a few months later, citing market conditions.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc., of Waltham, Mass., set terms for its proposed IPO, aiming to offer 10.3 million shares priced between $16 and $18 per share, which would raise $175.1 million at the midpoint price. The company, which is developing therapies to address genetically-driven muscle diseases with high unmet need, is seeking a listing on Nasdaq under the ticker DYN.

Immunome Inc., of Exton, Pa., filed Sept. 9 with the SEC to raise up to $30 million in an IPO. The number of shares and share price have not yet been disclosed. Immunome, which is developing antibody therapeutics based on its human memory B-cell platform, is seeking to list on Nasdaq under the ticker INMN.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., of New York, launched a public offering of $350 million of shares of its common stock and said it intends to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, SVB Leerink LLC and Evercore Group LLC are acting as joint book-running managers. The number of shares and share price have not yet been disclosed. The company’s stock (NASDAQ:ITCI) shot up 72.8% Sept. 9 on positive phase III data for Caplyta (lumateperone) for treating depression in bipolar patients. Shares closed Sept. 10 at $31.03, down 83 cents.

Orasis Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Herzliya, Israel, said it closed a $30 million series C financing, co-led by new investor Bluestem Capital and returning investor Visionary Ventures, with participation from other returning investors, including Sequoia Capital, SBI (Japan) Innovation Fund, Maverick Ventures and Lifesci Venture Partners. Tyler J. Stowater, partner and vice president of Bluestem, will join the Orasis board in conjunction with the financing. Proceeds will be used to advance Orasis’ lead eye drop candidate for the treatment of presbyopia symptoms through completion of its phase III trials. The funds will also be used for pre-commercialization activities ahead of potential product launch.

Spero Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., said it launched a public offering of 8 million shares, consisting of shares of common stock and shares of nonvoting series D convertible preferred stock. Spero expects to grant underwriters in the common stock offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock. Net proceeds, together with existing cash and equivalents and committed funding from an existing BARDA contract and other nondilutive funding commitments, will be used to support advancement of tebipenem HBr through the filing of an NDA to the FDA and, if approved, through its initial commercialization. Funds also will be used for ongoing development of pipeline products, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. Cowen and Co. LLC, Evercore Group LLC and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. are acting as joint book-running managers, while Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is acting as lead manager and H.C. Wainwright & Co. LLC is acting as co-manager. Shares of Spero (NASDAQ:SPRO) closed Sept. 10 at $11.12, down $1.68.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., launched a public offering of up to 8.5 million common shares and intends to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional number of common shares equal to 15% of the shares in the public offering. Cowen and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers. Net proceeds will be used for ongoing and planned trials of its CD47 program, including drug supply and for working capital and general corporate purposes. Shares of Trillium (NASDAQ:TRIL), which jumped 44% Sept. 9 on positive phase I data in its lymphoma and multiple myeloma programs, gained another 35 cents Sept. 10 to close at $13.94.