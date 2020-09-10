Acto Technologies Inc., of Toronto, is picking up Scrimmage, a mobile learning provider that is based in Minneapolis. Financial details were not disclosed.

Aldevron, of Fargo, N.D., said it is offering a good manufacturing practice ribonucleoprotein (RNP) manufacturing service. This new platform is designed to deliver clinical grade, ready-to-use RNP complex generated from a CRISPR nuclease and guide RNA.

New York-based Ambra Health reported the expansion of its partner-based Solution Directory to include healthcare technology companies Curemetrix, Curacloud and Imagebiopsy. Through its Solution Directory, Ambra has established a network of imaging partners, allowing providers to launch imaging artificial intelligence and analysis tools from the Ambra platform.

Kansas City, Mo.-based Cerner Corp. is collaborating with Finland regional leadership, with an eye toward providing more coordinated and efficient access to health and social services through a government-sponsored set of standards.

Change Healthcare, of Nashville, Tenn., has revealed new artificial intelligence models, trained by expert physicians, that extract meaningful diagnostic information from text in electronic health records (EHRs). The first application of this technology will be within the Interqual Autoreview solution, which automates medical necessity reviews using real-time data from EHRs.

Haliodx SAS, of Marseille, France, has entered an agreement with the Francophone Federation of Digestive Oncology to inform patient eligibility to participate in the POCHI trial. The former’s Immunoscore will be used to select patients for the phase II multicenter trial testing immunotherapy with chemotherapy and bevacizumab in metastatic colorectal cancer.

Inspiremd Inc., the Tel Aviv, Israel-based developer of the Cguard embolic prevention system for the prevention of stroke caused by carotid artery disease, reported the addition of Christina Brennan as a strategic advisor to the company to assist with planning and execution of a pivotal study of the Cguard carotid stent system, CARENET-III, for prevention of stroke in patients in the U.S.

Poulsbo, Wash.-based Lumithera Inc., which is creating a photobiomodulation treatment for ocular disorders and disease, said it is collaborating with Diopsys Inc., a Pine Brook, N.J.-based provider of modern visual electrophysiology solutions. The joint effort supports a prospective, pilot, human clinical trial in U.S. subjects diagnosed with dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The study will evaluate the ability of photobiomodulation treatment using the Valeda Light Delivery System to improve electroretinogram outcomes in subjects with dry AMD.

Medtronic plc, of Dublin, reported the publication of primary data from PRODIGY, a prospective observational, multicenter study to quantify the incidence and identify patients at high risk of opioid-induced respiratory depression. Conclusions from the study data enabled the development of the PRODIGY Risk Score, a risk prediction tool to identify patients at high risk of respiratory depression who would benefit from continuous monitoring with capnography and pulse oximetry. The study, which analyzed 1,335 patients across 16 sites in the U.S., Europe and Asia, found that respiratory depression, as defined by changes in pulse oximetry and capnography monitoring parameters, occurred in 46% of medical and surgical patients evaluated who were receiving IV opioids for pain. This incidence rate is significantly higher than previously reported in clinical literature. The complete study results are published online in Anesthesia and Analgesia.

Tokyo-based Olympus Corp. has entered an exclusive agreement with Alesi Surgical Ltd., of Cardiff, U.K., to distribute Alesi’s 510(k)-cleared Ultravision surgical smoke control system in the U.S.

Cambridge, Mass.-based Pathcheck Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to enabling open-source, privacy-preserving technology and public health solutions to contain COVID-19, said that Covi-ID has joined the family of Pathcheck solutions. South Africa-based Covi-ID is a free, open-source contract tracing solution for communities seeking alternatives for nonsmartphone users that relies on QR codes and uses the latest privacy-preserving technology.

Qt Ultrasound LLC, of Novato, Calif., said it will bring its radiation- and compression-free 3D breast imaging technology to China and other Asian markets via a joint venture with Shanghai-based Tcl Healthcare Equipment Co. Ltd.

Safesite, a Los Angeles-based medical diagnostics and mobile lab company, has scaled its testing model nationally to help schools and businesses safely reopen. Working with logistics partner Live Media Group, of New York, Safesite will expand its deployment of mobile labs that perform rapid response COVID-19 testing, along with a data-driven personal tracking and contact tracing platform.

Securehealth, a Richmond, Va.-based health care testing and monitoring company, said it is expanding its large-scale COVID-19 testing beyond Virginia.

Rotterdam-based Skylinedx BV is collaborating with researchers at Imperial College London and the University of California San Diego School of Medicine to develop a test for the early diagnosis of Kawasaki Disease. The collaboration aims to assess the technical feasibility of such a test using real-time polymerase chain reaction.

Houston-based Soliton Inc. has forged an agreement with Aesthetic Solutions Inc., of Chapel Hill, N.C., to distribute and sell its Rapid Acoustic Pulse (RAP) device and advanced design cartridges during the initial U.S. launch, targeted for the first half of 2021. The launch is planned to include both the tattoo removal and cellulite reduction indications, pending FDA clearance of the latter.

Palo Alto, Calif.-based Varian Inc. reported that the Goshen Center for Cancer Care in Goshen, Ind., treated its first patient with Ethos therapy, an image-guided radiation therapy with artificial intelligence-powered adaptive capabilities. The treatment marks the first use of the advanced cancer therapy in Indiana.

Venus Medtech Inc., of Hangzhou, China, and Jilin Changchun Haoyue Halal Meat Co. Ltd., of Jilin, China, have established a joint venture company, Venus Haoyue Medtech Ltd. to develop high-end biomaterial treatment solutions for heart valve diseases.

Workcare Inc., of Anaheim, Calif., has teamed up with San Francisco-based 1Health.io to provide a self-administered COVID-19 diagnostic saliva test for workplace and home use. Test status and results are received within 48 hours of lab receival and are accessible via 1Health.i0’s secure online platform. Workcare occupational health physician consults with individuals who tested positive for the coronavirus.