PARIS – For the past three years, French health care establishments, hospitals, radiotherapy centers and medical biology laboratories have had to report any security incidents affecting their IT systems. The French national agency for digital health care (ANS) has just released its latest annual report.

“The monitoring center for IT systems security incident reporting for this industry reveals an increase in cyberattacks,” Jacques Lucas, director of the digital health care agency (ANS), told BioWorld. Many establishments have suffered attacks with sometimes serious implications for patient care.

Types of facility and French regions most affected

In 2019, 300 facilities, or 10% of health care establishments in France, have declared 392 incidents to the Ministry of Health. A level that has increased by 20% in one year. The monthly number of such reports also increased, with an average of just over 32 reports per month compared to 27 in 2018. The majority of establishments who are victims of cyberattacks are public hospitals, in 74% of cases, and private clinics in 16% of cases.

“We are seeing an increase in reports from medical facilities housing the elderly, and a decrease from medical biology laboratories,” the two study coordinators, Philippe Loudenot and Arnaud Martin, told BioWorld. Both men are senior IT systems defense and security officials at the ministry of health.

Two French regions filed the highest number of reports, Occitanie and the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes regions. These two regions, located in the southeast portion of France, were together responsible for more than 28% of the total number of reports. “With regard to its hospital reporting, 4.41% of reports nationally, the Bourgogne-Franche Comté region takes the lead in terms of reporting incidents,” said Martin.

A majority of app bugs and loss of internet access

The majority of incidents are reports of non-malicious origin that originate from service interruptions or malfunction due to bugs in business apps or failures of service providers, internal networks or even hosting platforms. Computerized patient records, prescribing and dispensing support software are among the hospital software most affected by app bugs. These bugs lead to errors in medical prescriptions and in dispensing drugs.

Losing telecoms connections, in particular the loss of internet access and cuts to the telephone line, affected the access of hospital teams to services and data such as computerized patient records, the radiology platform and lab results. “Fortunately, French health care facilities often have out of date modes of operation when it comes to accessing data via the internet, but more rarely when it comes to telephone systems, which can have a strong impact on the coordination of care,” said Loudenot.

Finally, failure of the hospital infrastructure or support provider for the IT system is also increasing. These mainly involve service interruptions to hosted applications, storage systems, deep packet inspection (DPI) and database server failure – as well as patient call management systems.

43% of attacks are malicious

The report noted that 43% of incidents have a malicious origin, the main triggering vectors being email messages, malware and cryptoviruses. Last year, the French digital health care agency observed a 40% growth in ransomware attacks such as Dharma, Grandcrab, Phobos and Emotet causing damage to health care organizations. The technique of phishing is the preferred attack vector for deploying malicious code on a targeted system. When the ransom amounts are specific, they can amount to tens of thousands of euros. According to the French Ministry of Health, only two clinics paid the ransom demanded to recover their data.

Jacques Lucas, director of the digital health care agency

“Lack of vigilance, or negligence, is often the root cause of becoming compromised: responding to malicious email messages or visiting malicious sites,” said Lucas. His agency has identified three main vulnerabilities in health care establishments and among health care professionals. These are lack of awareness among health care professionals as regards phishing emails, which remains the main gateway allowing attackers to compromise hospital IT systems, the vulnerability of operating systems, and vulnerable software and hardware not supported with bug fixes, also known as patch computing.

Patients at risk as a result of these computer vulnerabilities

72% of establishments affected by IT failure incidents suffered significant consequences. For half of the incidents reported, all or part of the data in the IT system was no longer accessible. Sixty-six incidents, or 19%, resulted in a potential risk to patients. And five incidents resulted in proven risk to patients due to an incomplete or erroneous prescription, in particular responsible for insulin overdose and anticoagulant treatment.

In one case, a female patient did not receive all of her personal treatment for ten days. This resulted in severe respiratory distress following acute pulmonary edema. Three of these major computer failure incidents were the subject of a ministerial alert at the Operational Center for Regulation and Response to Health care and Social Emergencies (Corruss) at the Ministry of Health, whose mission is to ensure 24/7 operational response to health care emergencies affecting anywhere in France.

Although half of incidents were immediately resolved by the hospital organization, one in five facilities could not identify the cause precisely at the time of reporting to the Ministry of Health. 40% of the organizations that were victims of IT failure were forced to set up, for one day, operations using outdated modes of patient care.

A national cybersecurity support unit for health care organizations

About 20% of facilities that were victims of computer failures and cyberattacks requested support from the cybersecurity support unit for health care organizations (ACSS), a special service provided by the Ministry of Health to health care organizations. This support involves managing virus attacks and compromised systems. “But health care facilities also call on this unit to intervene with providers when they are the cause of the incident, as is the case during network failures or application malfunctions,” said Loudenot.

The ACSS ministerial unit directs people to a local service provider listed by the public interest group cybermalveillance.gouv.fr, circulates action cards on phishing, cryptoviruses, malicious code or even website defacement. It also offers a technical review of security action plans strengthening network partitioning for IT systems in health care organizations, or using an application for local management in hospitals and clinics.

Strengthening digital health security, a national priority for a year

“Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis, IT systems have played an essential role in managing the epidemic. “The development of specific digital tools available to health care professionals involves particular requirements in terms of cybersecurity,” said Dominique Pon, the ministry official in charge of digital health care, to BioWorld. Under these conditions, the authorities are currently strengthening the resilience of its health care system in the face of cyber risk.

This summer, the Ségur government health plan earmarked a budget of $2.4 billion to strengthen digital health care regulation in France, roll out digital health care platforms and intensify the security and interoperability of health care IT systems. “It will involve strengthening the overall level of security in health care facilities,” said Loudenot and Martin.

The five objectives of the French vulnerability monitoring center

France has set up a cyber-surveillance system which carries out audits of health care organizations on demand. It involves detecting their vulnerabilities through mapping and early identification of data leaks. The vulnerabilities monitoring center piloted by Loudenot and Martin has five objectives: reducing attack routes in hospitals, improving the monitoring of security patches corresponding to critical vulnerabilities, strengthening configuration and making access secure, suppressing traditional web vulnerabilities, and tightening commitments to keep equipment in a secure state.