Visible Genomics has launched a set of noninvasive genetic tests aimed at assessing the overall risk of developing age-related macular degeneration (AMD) or progressing with the disease. AMD is a common condition that affects the part of the eye called the macula. It typically blurs the central vision used in tasks like reading and driving and develops around age 50. While AMD doesn’t cause complete blindness, it is the leading cause of vision loss in older adults, according to the National Eye Institute, part of the NIH. The condition affects about 11 million people in the U.S., and that number is expected to climb dramatically as the population ages.

While there is a significant genetic risk for the disease – with estimates of genetics causing as much as 70% of cases – there are also some modifiable, nongenetic factors that contribute to AMD, including smoking and high body mass index.

The two new tests from Visible Genomics, which is in the Chicago area, aim to calculate an overall risk of developing or progressing with the disease, based on both genetics and other risk factors. The two tests can be purchased directly by consumers on the Visible Genomics website at a price tag of $295 each, which includes a telemedicine consultation with a licensed, board-certified optometrist to interpret the results. The company does not disclose the price it charges doctors for the test.

“The benefit we really tried to build was having an inexpensive, affordable test. We worked hard at making that happen and being able to give more access to more patients,” Visible Genomics CEO and Founder Frank Adamo told BioWorld.

Assessing risk

The Progression Assessment for AMD test is aimed at individuals aged 55 years and older who are already displaying symptoms of AMD and provides a risk score for progressing to advanced AMD. The Lifetime Assessment of AMD is aimed at younger individuals without symptoms who have a family history of AMD or specific nongenetic risk factors. That test provides a score for the lifetime risk of developing advanced AMD.

The first step in the test is saliva collection, either by the patient or an optometrist. The collection procedure is the same for both types of tests. The test kit provides a soft, absorbent sponge that patients rub against their gums, 10 times on each side. The sponge then goes into a preservative fluid to prevent contamination during transport to the lab. The genetic analysis is conducted at a CLIA-certified laboratory, and the results are added to the company’s algorithm, which also includes the nongenetic risk factors to calculate a total risk score.

“We’re getting that individual’s complete and comprehensive risk. That’s the key,” Adamo said. “There are other providers that have some of the same markers – not all of our markers – and they only look at genetic risk.”

The test provides a total score that translates to low, moderate and high risk for AMD. The company sends the results directly to the optometrist, not to patients, so that the findings can be communicated by a doctor.

“We think part of the value of this test is that it is provided by a physician [who] understands what this means, understands how to implement it in a treatment plan,” Adamo said. “The patient is never alone in trying to figure out what the results mean.”

The company’s genetic model was validated using a cohort from the Age-Related Eye Disease Study, a long-term, multicenter, prospective trial sponsored by the National Eye Institute.

Benefits of testing

There are benefits to knowing your risk early, Adamo said, since there are both prevention and treatment strategies for AMD. Dietary changes, exercise and smoking cessation are all strategies aimed at preventing or slowing the progression of AMD. For patients with intermediate- or late-stage disease, dietary supplements may be offered. For patients with neovascular or wet AMD, physicians may prescribe anti-vascular endothelial growth factor eye injections or a laser treatment known as photodynamic therapy.

“There’s obvious benefits to the health care system if you’re able to prevent, or even delay the onset,” Adamo said. “You may save years of vision loss, and therefore the savings to the health care system by preventing or delaying the disease.”