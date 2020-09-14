Here’s a quick review of our lead stories from Sept. 8-11, 2020. Missed an issue? You can find all the back issues here.

Trillium follows positive data and $25M equity investment with $130M offering

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is playing a hot hand. The immuno-oncology company followed recently revealed positive data from two dose-escalation phase I studies targeting CD47 by pulling down a $25 million equity investment from Pfizer Inc. Now the company has priced a $130 million underwritten public offering of 10 million common shares at $13 each.

A knight at the OPERA? Kraken the RNA code, Korro on (r)ADAR with $91.5M series A

Nessan Bermingham, Korro Bio Inc.’s co-founder and executive chair, told BioWorld that other groups are looking into adenosine deaminase acting on RNA (ADAR) – the body’s natural base editing system – but “we’re the first group, as far as I’m aware” to raise big money and bring together what could become the best technology for developing drugs based on an understanding of ADAR.

Astrazeneca coronavirus vaccine trial on hold after 'unexplained illness'

A phase III trial of AZD-1222, an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by Astrazeneca plc and Oxford University, has been paused due to an unexplained illness that occurred in the U.K., the company said on Sept. 8.

The RET stuff: Genentech’s newly approved therapy to compete with Lilly’s

The FDA’s approval of Genentech Inc.’s Gavreto (pralsetinib) for treating adults with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) follows the FDA’s May approval of Eli Lilly and Co.’s Retevmo for patients whose tumors have a RET alteration.