Sirtex Medical Inc., of Woburn, Mass.

SIR-Spheres Y-90 resin microspheres

Prescription device for selective internal radiation therapy (SIRT)

Treatment of inoperable liver tumors

Presented positive data from phase II trial that evaluated the safety, tolerability, and preliminary antitumoral efficacy of SIRT using SIR-Spheres Y-90 resin microspheres, followed by Nivolumab (Bristol Myers Squibb), in 42 patients with hepatocellular carcinoma; 12% of patients experienced a serious adverse event that were considered related to treatment; treatment-related adverse events leading to permanent Nivolumab discontinuation occurred in 2.3% of patients; radioembolization-induced liver disease and treatment-related deaths were not observed in this study; SIR-Spheres Y-90 resin microspheres followed by Nivolumab demonstrated a favorable safety profile with no signs of synergistic toxicity