|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Sirtex Medical Inc., of Woburn, Mass.
|SIR-Spheres Y-90 resin microspheres
|Prescription device for selective internal radiation therapy (SIRT)
|Treatment of inoperable liver tumors
|Presented positive data from phase II trial that evaluated the safety, tolerability, and preliminary antitumoral efficacy of SIRT using SIR-Spheres Y-90 resin microspheres, followed by Nivolumab (Bristol Myers Squibb), in 42 patients with hepatocellular carcinoma; 12% of patients experienced a serious adverse event that were considered related to treatment; treatment-related adverse events leading to permanent Nivolumab discontinuation occurred in 2.3% of patients; radioembolization-induced liver disease and treatment-related deaths were not observed in this study; SIR-Spheres Y-90 resin microspheres followed by Nivolumab demonstrated a favorable safety profile with no signs of synergistic toxicity
Notes
