HONG KONG – Sanofi SA has finally ended its clinical development of Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.’s efpeglenatide as a type 2 diabetes treatment, and the Korean firm is now considering how to move forward with developing the once-weekly GLP-1 receptor agonist, which employs Hanmi's Lapscovery delivery technology.

“We have just started in-house negotiations on whether to find another potential buyer or continue developing it alone,” a Hanmi spokesperson told BioWorld.

Sanofi informed Seoul-based Hanmi of its intention to hand back rights in May, and informed each clinical site of its final decision this week. The French pharma conglomerate was conducting phase III trials for the candidate on 6,000 patients at 300 clinical centers in 30 countries.

“Sanofi communicated the decision to Hanmi on the evening of Sept 8; Hanmi publicly disclosed it on Sept 9,” the Hanmi spokesperson said.

The reason for the termination was apparently not related to the candidate’s potential.

“As part of our ongoing strategic prioritization and transformation, we are refocusing our resources to more closely align with our strategic priorities,” Sun Mi Park, head of communications for Sanofi Korea, told BioWorld. “This decision is not the result of any safety concerns in and/or regulatory feedback on the ongoing phase III clinical program (AMPLITUDE).”

It does look like Sanofi has its hands full. At the end of July, Sanofi’s R&D pipeline contained 83 projects, including 33 new molecular entities in clinical development (or that have been submitted to the regulatory authorities) for rare blood disorders, oncology, vaccines and rare diseases. Sanofi has 33 projects that are in phase III or that have been submitted to the regulatory authorities for approval.

Sanofi chose to not disclose information regarding the financial implications of its decision.

Hanmi has stated it is not contemplating legal action against Sanofi at the moment. However, it will not return the €200 million (US$237 million) up-front payment it has already received, even after the return of rights.

The company is also contemplating other indications for efpeglenatide, such as obesity and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is confident of finding new opportunities and the right space for the candidate to prove itself, as it previously did for another diabetes candidate, HM12525A (efinopegdutide).

Originally licensed to Janssen Pharmaceutical NV, efinopegdutide returned to Hanmi in July 2019. The drug previously had been evaluated in multiple phase I and II trials, including for the treatment of severely obese individuals with and without type 2 diabetes mellitus. It was handed back after phase III testing showed the drug achieved its weight loss endpoint but failed to reach internal criteria for blood glucose control in obese diabetic patients.

Last month, Hanmi found a new partner in Kenilworth, N.J.-based Merck & Co. Inc. for the once-weekly GLP1/glucagon receptor dual agonist. This time, it will be explored for its potential in treating NASH.

“Data from phase II studies have provided compelling clinical evidence that warrants further evaluation of efinopegdutide for the treatment of NASH,” said Sam Engel, associate vice president of clinical research, diabetes and endocrinology at Merck Research Laboratories.

“This licensing agreement with Hanmi is just one example of how we follow where the science leads us,” he added.

As part of the agreement, Merck gained an exclusive license to develop, manufacture and commercialize efinopegdutide in the U.S. and globally. In exchange, Hanmi receives an up-front payment of $10 million and is eligible to receive milestone payments up to $860 million, as well as double-digit royalties. Hanmi retains an option to commercialize the candidate in Korea.

Merck is now planning a phase II study to further evaluate the potential of efinopegdutide for the treatment of NASH, though dates for the study have yet to be disclosed.