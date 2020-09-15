Raising more money in the first three quarters of 2020 than in each of the last three full years, the med-tech industry is mirroring that of the biopharma industry, showing an unprecedented amount of financing during what is arguably the most economically disruptive pandemic in a lifetime.

While med tech’s financings as of mid-September are at about half of biopharma’s – $42.7 billion vs. $90.2 billion – the industry, which has played an important role in providing tele-health technologies and diagnostic tests during the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, is already above the $40.7 billion raised by med-tech companies for all of 2019. The industry logged $20.6 billion and $19.4 billion in 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Like biopharma, med tech has set a record, at least for the last four years, for its private placements and other private funding of public companies (public/other), at $16.15 billion. The next highest year is $7.5 billion in 2017. The $8.4 billion raised through private venture capital also is at its peak, ahead of the $7.6 billion in 2019. The biopharma industry hit records in July, passing the $68.4 billion raised in 2015, and later recording the highest amounts for IPOs and public/other financings to date.

At $2.85 billion for IPOs, 2020 is second to last year’s $3.3 billion for med tech companies. Follow-on offerings, at $15.7 billion, are second to 2019’s $25.3 billion.

May brought the largest number and value of med-tech follow-on offerings, 16 worth $9.3 billion. June made its mark with IPOs – four worth $1.1 billion – as well as with the number of public/other financings, reaching 25 in total. And July had the most VC financings for any one month with 54, as well as the highest amount raised with $1.58 billion. March posted the highest amount raised, $7.1 billion, for public/other financings, mainly due to four large notes offerings that account for 92% of the money that month.

Of the 514 med-tech financings so far in 2020, 14 were IPOs, 83 were follow-ons, 132 were public/other deals and 285 were VC deals. Just as with the amount raised, the total volume of med tech financings represents about half of the 1,075 biopharma financings tracked by BioWorld.

An updated list of IPO, follow-on, public/other and private med tech financings can be found within BioWorld MedTech Snapshots.