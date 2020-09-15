Apiject Systems America Inc., of Stamford, Conn., named Rajesh Asarpota the company’s chief financial officer.

Clearpoint Neuro Inc., of Irvine, Calif., said Danilo D’Allesandro will join the company in the role of vice president of finance Sept. 29, and will take over for Hal Hurwitz as chief financial officer Jan. 1, 2021.

Element Science Inc., of San Francisco, reported the appointment of Zubin Eapen as chief medical officer.

Experity Corp., of Machesney Park, Ill., said Tim Dybvig has joined the company as senior vice president for patient engagement.

Microbix Biosystems Inc., of Mississauga, Ontario, said board chairman William Gastle will retire Oct. 15, 2020, and Martin Marino will replace Gastle. Vaughn Embro-Pantalony will succeed Marino as the audit committee chair.

Orthofix Medical Inc., of Lewisville, Texas, named Paul Gonsalves president for the global extremities business unit.

Prolucent Health, of Dallas, added Kathy Douglas as senior vice president and chief nursing officer, and Dereck Quackenbush as chief financial officer.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc., of Lowell, Mass., named Victoria Vezina as chief human resources officer.

Satellite Healthcare Inc., of San Jose, Calif., said CEO Rick Barnett will retire Jan. 31, 2021.

Varian Medical Systems Corp., of Palo Alto, Calif., named Chris Toth to the newly created role of president and chief operating officer. Kevin O’Reilly will take over as senior vice president and president of Varian’s oncology systems division, while Stephanie Foster has been promoted to senior vice president of global supply chain operations.