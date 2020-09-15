|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Cerapedics Inc., of Westminster, Colo.
|I-Factor+ Matrix
|Peptide enhanced bone graft; combined a collagen carrier with P15 osteogenic cell-binding peptide
|For spinal applications
|Received Health Canada approval
|Controlrad Inc., of Peachtree Corners, Ga.
|Controlrad Trace
|Consists of semi-transparent filter, tablet and image processing technology
|Reduces unnecessary radiation without compromising image quality
|Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA for use on GE OEC 9900 Mobile C-arms
|Eurobio Scientific SA, of Paris
|EBX 042 Flucosyn test
|Multiplexed real-time PCR assay
|Simultaneous detection of SARS-CoV-2, influenza A and B, and respiratory syncytial virus
|Received the CE mark
|Fibralign Corp., of Union City, Calif.
|Biobridge Collagen Matrix
|Sterile, biocompatible and biodegradable surgical mesh made of highly purified collagen
|To support lymphatic tissue repair; can be used after or in conjunction with surgical procedures addressing lymphedema
|Received the CE mark
|GE Healthcare, of Chicago
|+Pluspak Pharmacy Bulk Package
|Shatterproof polymer bottle
|Storage for MRI contrast agents
|Approved by the U.S. FDA for use with GE Healthcare's macrocyclic gadolinium-based MRI contrast agent, Clariscan (gadoterate meglumine)
|Genmark Diagnostics Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif.
|Eplex Respiratory Pathogen Panel 2
|Rapid, multiplex molecular test
|Provides results for more than 20 viruses and bacteria that cause common and often serious respiratory infections, including SARS-CoV-2, influenza A and B, respiratory syncytial virus and rhinovirus
|Received the CE mark
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.