Company Product Description Indication Status

Cerapedics Inc., of Westminster, Colo. I-Factor+ Matrix Peptide enhanced bone graft; combined a collagen carrier with P15 osteogenic cell-binding peptide For spinal applications Received Health Canada approval

Controlrad Inc., of Peachtree Corners, Ga. Controlrad Trace Consists of semi-transparent filter, tablet and image processing technology Reduces unnecessary radiation without compromising image quality Received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA for use on GE OEC 9900 Mobile C-arms

Eurobio Scientific SA, of Paris EBX 042 Flucosyn test Multiplexed real-time PCR assay Simultaneous detection of SARS-CoV-2, influenza A and B, and respiratory syncytial virus Received the CE mark

Fibralign Corp., of Union City, Calif. Biobridge Collagen Matrix Sterile, biocompatible and biodegradable surgical mesh made of highly purified collagen To support lymphatic tissue repair; can be used after or in conjunction with surgical procedures addressing lymphedema Received the CE mark

GE Healthcare, of Chicago +Pluspak Pharmacy Bulk Package Shatterproof polymer bottle Storage for MRI contrast agents Approved by the U.S. FDA for use with GE Healthcare's macrocyclic gadolinium-based MRI contrast agent, Clariscan (gadoterate meglumine)

Genmark Diagnostics Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif. Eplex Respiratory Pathogen Panel 2 Rapid, multiplex molecular test Provides results for more than 20 viruses and bacteria that cause common and often serious respiratory infections, including SARS-CoV-2, influenza A and B, respiratory syncytial virus and rhinovirus Received the CE mark