Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc., of Atlanta, has established terms for its IPO and plans to raise $25 million from an offering of 2.3 million shares at a price range of $10 to $12. The company’s lead candidate, LKT-148009, is a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for treating Parkinson’s disease and related disorders. The company intends to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol IKT.

Metacrine Inc., of San Diego, which is focused on developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases, has raised $85 million from an IPO of 6.5 million shares priced at $13 per share. The company has recently been granted FDA fast track designation for MET-409, its lead farnesoid X receptor agonist, for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. The company’s shares began trading Sept. 16 on Nasdaq under the symbol MTCR, closing the day at $11.76, down $1.24.

Polyneuron Pharmaceuticals AG, of Basel, Switzerland, a developer of a new class of antigen-specific polymers for the treatment of patients with serious autoimmune diseases, reported a CHF14 million (US$15.4 million) extension to its series A round, bringing the total to CHF36.5 million. HBM Healthcare Investments joined the consortium of investors that was led by Sofinnova Partners, and which included New Enterprise Associates and other private investors. The proceeds will be used to advance its lead product candidate, PN-1007, a potential treatment for anti-MAG neuropathy, a serious nervous system disease, through phase I/IIa development. Clinical studies with PN-1007 in patients are scheduled to begin before the end of the year. The funds will also support a second program, PN-1018, to the clinical trial application approval stage. PN-1018 is being studied in Guillain-Barré syndrome and multifocal motor neuropathy.

Stemson Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego, said it received $7.5 million from a seed financing round, led by Allergan Aesthetics, a Chicago-based Abbvie Inc. company, and Fortunis Capital, to advance development of the company’s therapeutic solution to cure hair loss with a novel approach that uses the patient’s own cells to generate new hair follicles. The funding supports the preclinical development of its induced pluripotent stem cell-based technology, which is capable of producing the cell types required to initiate hair follicle growth.

Zai Lab Ltd., of Shanghai, said it launched its Hong Kong public offering as part of a global offering of approximately 10.6 million new ordinary shares and a listing of its ordinary shares on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the ticker 9688. The company’s American depositary shares (ADSs), each representing one ordinary share, will continue to be listed and traded on Nasdaq. Investors in the offering will be able to purchase only ordinary shares and will not be able to take delivery of ADSs. The offering initially comprises 771,700 new shares under the Hong Kong public offering and about 9.9 million new shares for the global offering. Subject to oversubscription in the Hong Kong offering and pursuant to a clawback mechanism there, total Hong Kong shares could be adjusted to a maximum of about 3.6 million. In addition, the company expects to grant underwriters an overallotment option to purchase up to approximately 1.6 million additional shares in the global offering. Zai said shares in the Hong Kong offering will price at a maximum of HK$648 (US$83.61) apiece. The global offering price, which may be higher, is expected to be set by Sept. 22. The company plans to use net proceeds to support R&D and enhance commercialization capabilities by advancing ongoing and planned trials, preparing for regulatory filings of pipeline candidates and exploring global licensing and collaboration opportunities. J.P. Morgan Securities (Far East) Ltd. or its affiliates, Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC and Citigroup Global Markets Asia Ltd. or its affiliate are joint sponsors, global coordinators, bookrunners and lead managers for the proposed offering.