New York-based Aidoc Inc., a provider of AI solutions for radiologists, raised an additional $20 million as part of its series B extension round, which brings the total amount of funding raised by the company to $60 million to date.

Eysins, Switzerland-based Quotient Ltd., a commercial-stage diagnostics company, closed its previously reported underwritten public offering of 20,294,117 ordinary shares at a price to the public of $4.25 per share, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 2,647,058 additional ordinary shares. The net proceeds were approximately $80.5 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the company. Quotient plans to use the net proceeds of the offering primarily to fund the ongoing development and commercialization of Mosaiq and for working capital, operating expenses and other general corporate purposes. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Cowen and Co. LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Btig LLC acted as lead manager.

Redwood City, Calif.-based Seer Inc., a life sciences company focused on enabling exceptional scientific outcomes through the power of unbiased, deep, rapid and scalable proteomics information, has spun out and completed the initial financing of $55 million for a newly formed health care company, PrognomIQ Inc. The round was led by health-tech and life sciences venture capital fund aMoon with participation from other existing Seer stockholders, including Fidelity Management and Research Company LLC, funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates Inc., Invus, Maverick Ventures, Emerson Collective, Wing VC and other new investors, including Bruker Corp. Seer will retain a minority ownership position of approximately 19% in PrognomIQ, and Philip Ma, founder and former chief business officer of Seer, is the newly appointed CEO of PrognomIQ.