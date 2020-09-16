Company Product Description Indication Status
Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., of Tucson, Ariz. Accelerate Pheno system Automates the sample preparation steps to report phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility results from  blood cultures Antimicrobial susceptibility testing for bloodstream infections Received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for improvements in susceptibility testing performance for four antibiotics used to treat Pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as the addition of the combination of P. aeruginosa and aztreonam to the Accelerate Phenotest BC kit

