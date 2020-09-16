Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., of Tucson, Ariz.

Accelerate Pheno system

Automates the sample preparation steps to report phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility results from blood cultures

Antimicrobial susceptibility testing for bloodstream infections

Received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for improvements in susceptibility testing performance for four antibiotics used to treat Pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as the addition of the combination of P. aeruginosa and aztreonam to the Accelerate Phenotest BC kit