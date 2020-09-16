Restless nature of human spinal cord revealed by noninvasive functional imaging

The spinal cord roughly looks like a long tube, with a diameter of only 1.5 cm, and yet this crucial part of the nervous system is essential for controlling how our arms and legs move, for giving us our sense of touch as well as a notion of where our bodies are in space. How does this seemingly simple structure support complex behaviors? To answer this question, scientists have longed for a way to observe the spinal cord's function in vivo. Until recently, they needed to resort to animal studies, but the advent of fMRI (functional magnetic resonance imaging) is now providing a new window into the richness of spinal cord signals, directly in humans. Now, scientists at École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) have combined tailored protocols for spinal cord fMRI with advanced analysis techniques, in order to disentangle these signals and clearly view the spinal cord in action. Tested on 19 healthy subjects, the scientists obtained unprecedented views of the spinal cord's functional architecture and showed for the first time just how dynamic the spinal cord is, even for subjects at rest. The results were published in Neuron. The study was done at Campus Biotech in collaboration with Silvestro Micera who is the Bertarelli Foundation Chair in Translational Neuroengineering at EPFL and Professor of Bioelectronics at Scuola Sant'Anna in Pisa, Italy, as well as with Dimitri Van De Ville who leads EPFL's Medical Imaging Processing Lab and is also affiliated with the Department of Radiology and Medical Informatics of the Geneva University. From the perspective of the subject, one simply has to lie down in an fMRI scanner and remain immobile throughout the scan, typically around 10 minutes. The images resulting from the scan are then analyzed to provide a 4-dimensional view – through space and time – to view the dynamics of spinal circuits within the anatomy of the subject. "These results are clear evidence that spinal resting-state activity is richly organized and thus must bear physiological relevance beyond what was assumed so far," said Van De Ville. Given its central position at the interface between the brain and the rest of body, the spinal cord is a key player in all human behavior. The scientists targeted the cervical level because of its involvement in controlling arm and hand muscles. Their approach could help understand how spinal circuits are orchestrated to support the wide range of movements we perform in our everyday life. Tested for now on healthy subjects, the scientists believe that these new protocols will one day be a valuable tool for evaluating the status of dysfunctional or injured spinal cord circuitry, which could promote the development of targeted therapies that rebalance spinal activity or optimally harness the spared connections.

Stronger bones thanks to heat and microbiota

Université de Genève (UNIGE) scientists demonstrated that warmth exposure improves bone strength, and decipher the role of gut microbiota in this phenomenon. This gives rise to innovative perspectives in the treatment of osteoporosis. Osteoporosis, a bone disease linked to ageing, is characterized by a loss of bone density, micro-architectural deterioration of the bones and an increased risk of fractures. With one third of postmenopausal women affected, it is a major public health problem. Through epidemiological analyses, laboratory experiments and state-of-the-art metagenomic and metabolomics tools, a research team from UNIGE, in Switzerland, has observed that exposure to warmer ambient temperatures (34 °C) increases bone strength, while preventing the loss of bone density typical of osteoporosis. Moreover, this phenomenon, linked to a change in the composition of gut microbiota triggered by heat, could be replicated by transplanting the microbiota of mice living in a warm environment to mice suffering from osteoporosis. Indeed, after the transplant, their bones were stronger and denser. These results, to be discovered in Cell Metabolism, make it possible to imagine effective and innovative interventions for prevention and treatment of osteoporosis. By placing several groups of adult mice in a warm environment, the scientists observed that while bone size remained unchanged, bone strength and density were largely improved. They then repeated their experiment with mice after an ovariectomy modelling post-menopausal osteoporosis. "The effect was very interesting," the researchers said. "The simple fact of warming the living environment of our mice protected them from the bone loss typical of osteoporosis." What about human beings? The research team analyzed global epidemiological data on the incidence of osteoporosis in relation to the average temperature, latitude, calcium consumption and vitamin D levels. Interestingly, they found that the higher the temperature, the fewer hip fractures – one of the main consequences of osteoporosis –regardless of other factors. "We found a clear correlation between geographical latitude and hip fractures, meaning that in the northern countries the incidence is higher compared to the warmer south," the researchers said.

Researchers use soy to improve bone cancer treatment

Researchers in recent years have demonstrated the health benefits of soy, linking its consumption to reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, obesity, cancer and improved bone health. Now, Washington Stated University (WSU) researchers are hoping to use the health benefits of the popular legume to improve post-operative treatment of bone cancer. Reporting in the journal, Acta Biomaterialia, researchers in WSU's School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering showed that the slow release of soy-based chemical compounds from a 3D-printed bone-like scaffold resulted in a reduction in bone cancer cells while building up healthy cells and reducing harmful inflammation. "There is not much research in this area of natural medicinal compounds in biomedical devices," the researchers said. "Using these natural medicines, one can make a difference to human health with very minimal or no side effects, although a critical issue remains composition control." Researchers would like to develop gentler treatment options, especially after surgery when patients are trying to recover from bone damage while they are taking harsh drugs to suppress tumor growth. The researchers have been studying bone tissue engineering as an alternative strategy to repair the bone, using materials science principles and advanced manufacturing techniques to develop effective biomedical devices. As part of this study, the researchers used 3D printing to make patient-specific, bone-like scaffolds that included three soy compounds and then slowly released the compounds into samples containing bone cancer as well as healthy bone cells. Soybeans contain isoflavones, plant-derived estrogens that have been shown to impede cancer cell growth for many types of cancer without being toxic to normal cells. Isoflavones have also been shown to improve bone health and possibly prevent osteoporosis. One of the soybean compounds caused a 90% reduction in bone cancer cell viability in their samples after 11 days. Two other soy compounds, meanwhile, significantly improved the growth of healthy bone cells. Furthermore, using the soy compounds in animal models also reduced inflammation, which could benefit bone health as well as overall recovery. "These results advance our understanding in providing therapeutic approaches in using synthetic bone grafts as a drug delivery vehicle," the researchers said.